The mobile gaming market has been heating up lately, thanks in part to the emergence of cloud gaming, as well as dedicated handheld devices. Riding this trend, gaming phone companies like REDMAGIC have carved out their own unique space, offering devices that pull double duty as daily-use phones and optimized gaming machines. Starting today, you can get your hands on REDMAGIC’s latest mobile gaming powerhouse, the 6S Pro.
In our official hands-on, we were mesmerized by the REDMAGIC 6S Pro Ghost edition with its transparent back and RGB cooling fan. Seriously, you’ve never seen a phone like this before.
Specs that even PC gamers can appreciate
Striking looks aside, what’s under the hood is even more impressive. This thing is powered by a cutting-edge Snapdragon 888+ processor. You have your choice of 12GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage, depending on the model you choose (more on that later).
Other notable specs include a large, nearly-edge-to-edge 6.8-inch AMOLED display tuned for maximum gaming performance (we’re talking 165Hz refresh rates here). You’ll also get a massive 5050mAh air-cooled battery with up to 66W quick charging capabilities, ensuring your device is always juiced up and ready to rumble.
Let’s get down to gaming
But let’s face it; the reason you’re really here is because you want to know how well this thing games on the go.
For starters, that big display features a ludicrous 165Hz refresh rate that gives content a silky-smooth flow that’s hard to find anywhere else. Why? Because REDMAGIC was the first phone OEM to pull this off with the original 6 series.
Still talking about the display, it features a 720Hz multi-finger sampling rate, which is a fancy way of saying it tracks your touch inputs like a gamer grasping an energy drink on game night — it locks on and won’t let go.
REDMAGIC’s ICE multi-dimensional cooling system makes a comeback, as well. In its 7th iteration, the 6S Pro comes loaded with a composite graphene backplate, VC cooling plate, an aviation-grade aluminum middle frame, super conducting copper foil, a high-speed centrifugal fan, and a canyon cooling duct. Basically, this thing wouldn’t break a sweat, even if you took a stroll on the surface of the sun.
Adding to the “cool” factor (pun intended), the high-speed turbo fan on the Ghost edition features a 4-color RGB light system to give it an extra visual pop when it’s time to play.
Other gaming hardware enhancements include a pair of integrated touch shoulder triggers that sample inputs at 450Hz (it’s quick), as well as a new sliding trigger along the back cover that acts as an additional button during game time.
Get your game on with the REDMAGIC 6S Pro, available now
Taking everything up top into account, you might be asking yourself, “Does the REDMAGIC 6S Pro give me a competitive advantage over other mobile gamers?”
Yes.
“Should I show my opponents mercy as they cower before me?”
I think you already know the answer.
The REDMAGIC 6S Pro goes on sale starting today, and it’s available in a variety of combinations. Pick up the Cyborg Black model with 12GB of RAM + 128GB of storage for $599, or get it with 16GB of RAM + 256GB of storage for $699. There’s also the Ghost edition with transparent backplate — which really is the one to get — that comes with 6GB of RAM + 256GB of storage for $729. To get yours, visit REDMAGIC’s official 6S Pro page here.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments