It’s just easier to get things done when you know where your tools are. However, if you’re anything like the forgetful oaf I am, that is almost never as easy as it should be. This is the very reason why I’m constantly on the lookout for organizers that reduce the number of places I store my things, thus making it that much easier to find them.

Of late, I’ve been carrying my everyday things in a portable desk organizer called the Orbitkey Nest, and I’ve saved a lot of time. No more do I struggle to find that one cable sitting among a hundred other things in my bag. Just to keep your expectations in check, this isn’t the average organizer — it’s more expensive than most and doesn’t carry as much as you might want it to. But it’s purpose-built, has great build quality, some neat engineering, and one extremely useful feature that I haven’t ever seen in an organizer — a built-in wireless charger.

Being a hard-case organizer, it has its pros and cons. While it’s a safe haven for fragile items that could’ve been damaged in a soft pouch, there’s no room to fit in a little extra. My multi-port charger is just a tad taller than the Nest, and it keeps the lid slightly ajar. This isn’t optimal, but the elastic band that runs over the lid helps keep things in place.

Speaking of the lid, Orbitkey has devised a really cool hinge that allows you to either flip open the lid or separate it (by lifting it upwards). But why would you want to separate the lid in the first place? Well, because it has a 10W wireless charger and, like me, you might want just the lid on the side table. The coil is powered via a USB Type-C port but since it doesn’t sit flush (it’s nestled inside a hole) with the surface you could have a problem making it work with a cable other than the one provided.

The surface area of the coil isn’t huge — it’s restricted to the left-most side of the lid — so you’ll have to be a bit more mindful while aligning your phone or compatible accessory. It had no issues charging my Galaxy Z Flip3, the Nokia XR20, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds+.

As for the actual storage, Orbitkey has taken a rather different route. Instead of providing elastic straps or chained compartments, the Nest offers 6 velcro dividers that let you organize the internal space according to your needs. They stick to the cloth surface firmly, helping you take inventory of your effects at a glance. On several occasions, this reminded me to put the Buds+ case back in.

For all the little things, the underside of the lid has one mesh pocket and a handful of slits that will accommodate slim things like visiting cards, memory cards, or a key. Unfortunately, there’s no elasticity to the cloth used, so you’ll have a hard time sliding in anything that’s not hard and slim (just don’t...).

While I can manage to fit all accessories that I use on a daily basis, I definitely see people wanting a bigger (or deeper) variant for those looking for more breathing space. But if your everyday carry looks anything like mine, the Orbitkey Nest should work well.

So, is this a must-buy at $110? Nope. Like I said above, the Nest is purpose-built for those who want a premium hard-case organizer with the added convenience of a wireless charger. But if the idea of spending that kind of money on an organizer sounds ridiculous to you, there are plenty of cheaper options out there.

In my case, the Orbitkey Nest is remaining a part of my loadout. It has done a stupendous job of helping me keep my black hole of a bag organized, and it looks good doing it.