While Fitbit has yet to move over to Wear OS 3 — as it promised during this year's Google I/O conference — its latest wearable looks promising nonetheless. The Charge 5 is a significant step above its predecessor, with a full-color OLED display and a new rounded look. If you've been waiting since its announcement last month to spend the fall getting active, now's your chance. It's finally on sale over at Fitbit's website, as well as Amazon and Best Buy.

Available in black, gold, and blue — with a ton of optional band choices — the Charge 5 features seven days of battery life on a single charge, in addition to ECG and EDA sensors first seen on the company's high-end wearables. It also uses the new "Daily Readiness" score to provide analysis and predictions on whether you're ready to crush your next workout. At $180, it's a pretty expensive fitness tracker, though considering how blurry the line is between it and a full-on smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch4, it's certainly not unreasonable.

Alongside its new gadget, Fitbit Premium members can now access Calm's curated meditation and relaxation programs from within the app. Both Charge 5 and Sense owners can use Calm integration with the EDA sensor to monitor their heart rate's response to those services. Likewise, the long-awaited "Snore & Noise Detect" tool is officially available to Sense and Versa 3 users, just a couple of weeks after it first appeared in settings. Similar to Calm, you'll need to be a Premium member to use it.