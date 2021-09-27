Welcome to Monday, everyone. It looks like things have cooled off since the weekend. Thankfully I still have some quality sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is a sale for Ashworld, an enjoyable action-adventure game from OrangePixel. Next, I have Pandemia: Virus Outbreak, a new virus outbreak game that's on sale for the first time this week. Last but not least is Sudoku Ultimate, which is currently available for free. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 11 temporarily free and 25 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Gallery No Ads- Photo Manager, Gallery 2020 $0.99 -> Free
Games
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free
- Castle Defender Premium: Hero Idle Defense TD $0.99 -> Free
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free
- Neon Valley | AMOLED Black Game $0.99 -> Free
- One Shot $0.99 -> Free
- Sudoku Ultimate(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $1.49 -> Free
- Teardrop Black - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free
Sale
Apps
- 1DM+: Browser, Video, Audio, Torrent Downloader $3.01 -> $1.51
- AngularDev PRO: Learn Angular Development OFFLINE $1.49 -> $0.99
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> $0.99
- Learn Forex Trading [PRO] Guide - Learn To Trade $1.49 -> $0.99
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python Programmer OFFLINE $1.49 -> $0.99
- ReactDev PRO: Become a Job Ready React Developer $1.49 -> $0.99
- Scientific Calculator | Complex Number Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99
- Stark Dumbbell $3.49 -> $1.49
- Video Board $2.49 -> $0.99
Games
- Ashworld $4.99 -> $1.99
- Dininho Adventures $1.99 -> $0.99
- Embracelet $7.99 -> $1.99
- Happy Jump $1.99 -> $0.99
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $3.49 -> $1.99
- PixelTerra $1.49 -> $0.99
- Super Feneco Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99
- Timeflow: Time is Money Sim $4.99 -> $1.99
- Warrior Chess $3.49 -> $1.49
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.49
Icon packs & customization
- Fish Live Wallpaper 3D Aquarium Background HD :PRO $3.99 -> $0.99
- Pix Material Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99
- Pix Material You Icons and Widgets. $1.49 -> $0.99
- Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99
- Sliced Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.99 -> $2.40
Comments