Android 12 is nearly here, bringing with it a ton of color customization features by way of Material You. If you haven’t been doing so already, now’s a great time to build up your wallpaper stash to make your homescreen pop this fall. Subscribe to the Android Police Newsletter for free and claim a new wallpaper every week from now through the end of the year (and maybe beyond).

Our resident photographer Jeff takes a ton of cool photos, and photos are meant to be enjoyed. So instead of letting them waste away in some dark corner of the internet, we've been slipping one into every edition of the Android Police Newsletter. So far, we've shared more than three dozen wallpapers spanning an array of themes, from nature shots, to beautiful abstract pieces, to breathtaking landscapes, and more.

A Wallpaper of the Week from 2020

Just like in previous weeks, you'll find the latest wallpapers in the Sunday edition of the Android Police Newsletter. That means you have to subscribe to the newsletter here to download them. Don't worry, just like our wallpapers, the newsletter is 100% free. So get to subscribing, and keep an eye out for the next wallpaper to land in our newsletter this weekend. Enjoy!