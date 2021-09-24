Google offers a few live wallpapers, but if the pre-installed selection on your phone just doesn't cut it, you need to look into other alternatives. These could soon be joined by a gaming community favorite — Wallpaper Engine has just announced that it's in the process of creating an Android app.

Wallpaper Engine is a beloved piece of software because it's so diverse. On Windows, it allows you to create video-based live wallpapers or select the one you like the most from a collection of community-created assets on Steam Workshop, complete with option to personalize all aspects of the animations you could wish for.

The feature set on Android will be similarly extensive. The dynamic live wallpapers can be tweaked to your liking, and the app will offer advanced options like battery-saving FPS limits. It will be possible to convert backgrounds you've created in the desktop Wallpaper Engine editor, and you can even tap into the Steam Workshop community's collection using a wireless connection to your PC — though individual creators will have to proactively agree to an addendum to make this happen.

The wallpaper engineers are aiming to release the Android app to "various app stores" in October or November, though they say it's difficult to predict when exactly it will be available. The app is currently in internal beta testing, and if any issues arise, things could take a little longer. The app itself will be free to use, but to take full advantage of all the features Wallpaper Engine offers, you'll need to purchase the desktop program on Steam.