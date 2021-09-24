When you think of messaging apps, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and any of Google's 47 attempts likely come to mind. As mainstream as those services might be, they aren't the only options you'll find for texting your friends and loved ones. Viber isn't as recognizable a name, but it's been quietly popular for years now. Today, it passed the one billion installs milestone, marking its place among other ultra-successful apps like Google Messages and Snapchat.

In a shocking twist of events, Viber managed to hit this milestone before some of its closest rivals, including LINE and Telegram. In addition to reaching a broad audience throughout eastern Europe and Asia, the app's recent popularity was likely spurred on by the pandemic, where users suddenly found themselves looking for ways to keep in touch with friends and family over the web. Considering Viber is cross-platform, it's an easy choice for Android users to latch onto without leaving behind their iPhone-owning acquaintances. Recent additions to the app have made it perfect for group video calls, with up to 30 users supported at once in a single conversation.

Other additions, like GIF creation tools and a built-in notes utility, have helped set the app apart from the competition. If you're tired of dealing with the privacy ups and downs of WhatsApp and the ongoing death of Hangouts, this might be the perfect time to give Viber a shot. You can grab the app using the Play Store link below or download the latest APK from APK Mirror.