In our review of the Sony WH-1000XM4, we found them to be one of the best noise-canceling headsets on the market. Sadly, their $350 price tag was quite steep, but you can now get them for just $180 on Woot, provided you're fine with buying a refurbished pair.

The headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well as a 3.5mm jack, which is useful in case you run out of battery. This shouldn't happen very often, though, thanks to their impressive 30-hour playback time, which can even be extended to 38 hours if you turn ANC off. You'd probably want to keep it on, though, as it's one of the best on the market and filters out unwanted noise.

The WH-1000XM4 also feature a USB Type-C port for charging, together with an NFC chip for fast pairing. The headphones are controlled using the touchpad, and they can automatically pause your music when you remove them. Most importantly, they come with multipoint support, allowing you to connect two devices simultaneously.

Keep in mind this is a refurbished product that may have minor scratches. However, Woot says they've been inspected and are guaranteed to be free or damage noticeable from arm's length, and have passed full diagnostic tests to ensure functionality. Lastly, only the black model is available at this price, so you'll have to look for another deal if you wanted them in white.