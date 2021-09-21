This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung started updating its international devices with the September security patch just as August came to a close. Now it's time for customers in the US to get in on the action, as the unlocked Galaxy S20 and S21 begin to receive the September 2021 security update for themselves.
The changelog is pretty sparse as usual, so we don't know if this update for the S20 includes the One UI 3.1.1 enhancements that the S21 recently saw. Most of those changes are under the hood, so the easiest way to check for yourself is to look in your quick settings and see if there's a new bedtime mode toggle. The September patch is available for the unlocked S20 and S21 series, and we'll keep this article updated as other phones follow.
Galaxy S10 series
- Xfinity
- Galaxy S10e: G97xUSQS6GUI1, released September 23rd
- Galaxy S10: G97xUSQS6GUI1, released September 23rd
- Galaxy S10+: G97xUSQS6GUI1, released September 23rd
- Galaxy S10 5G: G97xUSQS6GUI1, released September 23rd
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2DUH2, released September 9th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2DUH2, released September 9th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2DUH2, released September 9th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU5DUI1, released September 17th
- Xfinity
- Galaxy S20: G98xUSQS2DUH2, released September 17th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xUSQS2DUH2, released September 17th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xUSQS2DUH2, released September 17th
Galaxy S21 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UES4AUH9, released September 6th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UES4AUH9, released September 6th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UES4AUH9, released September 6th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note10: N97xU1UES7FUH7, released September 23rd
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xU1UES7FUH7, released September 23rd
Galaxy Note20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UES2DUH3, released September 9th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986USQS2DUH4, released September 11th
Galaxy A series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526USQU4AUH7, released September 12th
- Xfinity
- Galaxy A50: A505USQSFDUI1, released September 23rd
Galaxy Z series
- Sprint
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700USQS4EUI1, released September 24th
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916USQS2EUH7, released September 14th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Z Fold2: F916USQS2EUH7, released September 14th
New devices
The September update is now available for the A50 and S10 series from Xfinity, the original Z Flip from Sprint, and the unlocked Note10 and Note10+.
