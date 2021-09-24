Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

September 24

It Takes Three

Romance, Comedy | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Jared Gilman, David Gridley, Aurora Perrineau, Mikey Madison, Monk Serrell Freed, Anya Marina, Blair Mastbaum, Lori Alan, Brandon Papo

Synopsis: When Chris, the coolest guy in school discovers that Roxy sees through his popularity and good looks, he enlists Cy to reverse catfish her-letting him take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style.

Together

Drama, Comedy | Theaters: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan, Stephen Daldry, Dennis Kelly, Sonia Friedman, Guy Heeley, Rose Garnett, Gaynor Holmes

Synopsis: Academy Award nominee Stephen Daldry's new comedy, TOGETHER, starring James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan, is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive -- together. This hilarious and heartbreaking story intimately shows two partners forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.

This Is the Year

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Marano, Bug Hall, Alyssa Jirrels, Laura Marano, Jeff Garlin, Gregg Christie, Kate Katzman, Jake Short, Lorenzo James Henrie

Synopsis: In a last ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, a nerdy high school senior (Lorenzo Henrie) and his best friends embark on a road trip to see their favorite band at the biggest music festival of the year, only to discover true love in the most unexpected place. This Is The Year is a feel-good, contemporary spin on many of the classic 80's movies that resonated with that era's youth. It aims to address the issues facing teens today - speaking their language and breaking through with a story that actually means something.

Coronavirus Conspiracy (a.k.a. Safer at Home: The Coronavirus Movie)

Comedy | Streaming: September 21 | IMDb

Starring: Joseph D. Reitman, Kimberley Crossman, John Lehr

Synopsis: When a mysterious virus causes the world to halt, an economist (Joseph D. Reitman, “Happy!”) thinks he has found the answer in a link between animals, a renowned zookeeper (John Lehr, “10 Items or Less”) and a secret cabal. As he sets out to find answers alongside his crazy sidekicks, the economist kidnaps the retired zookeeper amidst the COVID-19 lockdown to try to unlock the grand mystery and discover who is truly at fault.

Cody's Review: I don't know what I just watched, but I think I shouldn't have. Watching Coronavirus Conspiracy is an experience, and one I admit is impossible to put into words. It's sorta funny at moments, occasionally clever, and maybe even approaching smart if you can look beyond the cringy bits, but the weirdness is absolutely overwhelming. Perhaps there some genius here, much like Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, but it could also just be a disaster. I honestly had to step away to take time to recover after I finished watching it. I will also credit Joseph D. Reitman for his acting, which is equally as good as it is demonic. Verdict: I can't recommend this to anybody, period. However, I'm sure there are daring souls that seek out the most avant garde films, and this may be right up their alley.

The Starling

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao

Synopsis: A married couple suffers a hardship, leading Jack to head off to deal with his grief while Lilly remains in the "real" world, dealing with her own guilt. As if Lilly's troubles weren't bad enough, a starling that has nested in her backyard begins to harass and attack her and she becomes comically obsessed with killing it. Lilly eventually finds guidance from Larry, a quirky psychologist-turned-veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The two form a unique and unlikely friendship as they each help the other to explore, acknowledge and confront their problems.

My Little Pony: A New Generation

Animation, Family, Fantasy, Comedy, Music, Adventure | Streaming: September 24 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Phil LaMarr

Synopsis: The unimaginable has happened: Equestria has lost its magic. Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.

The Protégé (formerly: The Asset)

Action, Thriller | Streaming: September 21 | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Patrick Malahide, Ekaterina Baker, Madalina Anea, Ori Pfeffer, Jack Derges

Synopsis: Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world's most skilled contract killer. But when Moody -- the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival -- is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves ever tighter.

Lone Wolf

Drama | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Hugo Weaving, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Marlon Williams, Stephen Curry, Diana Glenn, Josh McConville, Tyler Coppin, Chris Bunton, Lawrence Mooney

Synopsis: It's not exactly what the Minister of Justice wants to be doing: watching an endless stream of video footage. But a former police officer is very insistent. Together, all this footage -- from hidden cameras, phone taps, Skype sessions and security surveillance -- can tell an interesting story. The focus here is on an obscure bookstore where a group of environmental activists are meeting in secret. Idealistic Winnie and her boyfriend Conrad want to disrupt the G20, but aren't aware that they are possibly being lured into a trap.

Birds of Paradise

Drama | Streaming: September 24 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Diana Silvers, Kristine Froseth, Jacqueline Bisset

Synopsis: Two dancers at an elite ballet academy in Paris, must compete for a contract to join the highly coveted Opéra National de Paris as they confront their competitive nature, sexual awakenings and how far they would go to win.

Apache Junction

Western, Action | Streaming: September 24 | Theaters: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Stuart Townsend, Trace Adkins, Scout Taylor-Compton, Ed Morrone, Victoria Pratt, Thomas Jane

Synopsis: Apache Junction is an outpost of lawlessness, a haven for thieves and cold-blooded killers. After big-city reporter Annabelle Angel (Scout Taylor-Compton) arrives to write an article on the town, she becomes a target when notorious gunslinger Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend) comes to her aid. Now Annabelle must entrust her future to a man with a deadly past, as Jericho heads toward a tense showdown in this thrilling Western that unloads a double-barreled blast of action. Costarring country music superstar Trace Adkins and Thomas Jane.

Cody's Review: Not technically a Spaghetti Western, but it could have fooled me. Apache Junction is at the crossroads between lazy filmmaking and unintentional comedy. From the outset, it feels like there is some degree of promise — the setup feels interesting, the characters are distinct and recognizable, and you get the impression there's room for a lot of depth in the characters. But as each scene passes, the experience fades from mild boredom to unavoidable eye rolls. Each of those early promises is broken in some way or another. Make no mistake, there is a story, albeit very shallow; and there are a few characters with some meaningful backstory and interest, but not the ones that matter. Scenes play out slowly and without purpose, but somehow almost everybody is overacting at least a little bit — some of them border on hard boiled. Frankly, even the continuity feels broken, like the actors may have just spent a couple weeks in the Arizona desert partying and only breaking occasionally to shoot a few lines between bottles. Many of the scenes are so cliche and packed with western tropes that they almost come across like the director is self-aware, but then it becomes clear that it's all serious. I try to avoid nitpicking production quality, but it was hard not to notice inconsistent lighting, tons of sensor noise that reveals the film was shot on a fairly low-budget camera and poorly graded, and the extras were visibly awkward. At one point, during a gun fight, a stick of dynamite is detonated close to an extra; but instead of falling over, he visibly kneels down to get on his hands before rolling onto his side and flopping an arm across his belly. This isn't even hard to cover up with a camera cut, but it's shown in full view for several seconds. The experienced actors with recognizable names deliver passable performances, if a bit over the top, but none of them will want to include this one on the resume. Verdict: Unless you absolutely love westerns and each of the tropes that go along with them, this gets a hard nope from me. However, I will say that there's potential for partial redemption if somebody would cut it down to a nice and tight 40 minutes so the pacing becomes as little more lively.

Solitary

Science Fiction | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Johnny Sachon, Lottie Tolhurst, Brian Bovell, Connie Jenkins-Greig, Michael Condron, Raymond Bethley, Michael Absalom, Andre Pierre, Kelvin Hewlett

Synopsis: When Issac wakes up inside a room with no memory of how he got there, he discovers he's a prisoner sent into space to form Earth's first colony on another planet. The only thing worse than his fate is his unpredictable and ruinous cellmate, Alana, who is determined to destroy everything, including Issac.

The Human Factor

Documentary | Theaters: May 7 | Note: January 22 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Gamal Helal, Martin Indyk, Daniel Kurtzer

Synopsis: With unprecedented access to the foremost American negotiators, this documentary is the behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years, of how the United States came within reach of pulling off the impossible - securing peace between Israel and its neighbors. Today, the need to learn from past mistakes couldn't be more urgent.

On These Grounds (a.k.a. Spring Valley)

Documentary | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Vivian Anderson, Janae Davis, Garrett Zevgetis, Ariana Garfinkel, Jeff Consiglio, Chico Colvard, Vanessa Carr, Jeff Consiglio, Chanda Dancy

Synopsis: An explosive video goes viral, showing a white school resource officer in South Carolina pull a Black teenager from her school desk and throw her across the floor. An outraged nation divides over who is at fault and what role race played in the incident. Healer-Activist Vivian Anderson uproots her life in NYC and moves to South Carolina to help the girl and dismantle the system behind the

Boys from County Hell

Comedy, Horror | Streaming: September 21 | IMDb

Starring: Jack Rowan, Nigel O’Neill, Louisa Harland, Michael Hough, Fra Fee, John Lynch

Synopsis: Strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill when construction on a new road disrupts the ancient burial ground of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s famed “Dracula.” Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the construction crew, and they're forced to fight to survive the night, while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.

Through the Glass Darkly

Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Robyn Lively, Shanola Hampton, Judith Ivey, Michael Trucco, Katrina Norman, Kerry Cahill, Bethany Anne Lind, Nicholas Logan, Kinsley Isla Dillon

Synopsis: A year after Charlie's daughter disappears, another girl from Elrod, Georgia goes missing. Convinced there is a connection, Charlie draws suspicion and contempt from local law enforcement and townspeople as she stops at nothing to expose its most devastating and darkest secret.

Intrusion

Thriller | Streaming: September 22 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, Robert John Burke, Megan Elisabeth Kelly, Sarah Minnich, Hayes Hargrove, Mark Sivertsen, Brandon Fierro, Antonio Valles

Synopsis: When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 21 | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero, Jay Erving, Avianah Abrahams, James Frain

Synopsis: Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive as they discover all the games that they've played before.

The Power

Horror | Streaming: September 21 | IMDb

Starring: Rose Williams, Charlie Carrick, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Emma Rigby, Shakira Rahman

Synopsis: London, 1974. In THE POWER, as Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country, trainee nurse Val arrives for her first day at the crumbling East London Royal Infirmary. With most of the patients and staff evacuated to another hospital, Val must work the night shift in the empty building. Within these walls lies a deadly secret, forcing Val to face her own traumatic past in order to confront the malevolent power that’s intent on destroying everything around her.

Violation

Drama, Thriller, Horror | Streaming: September 21 | IMDb

Starring: Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Anna Maguire, Jesse LaVercombe, Obi Abili

Synopsis: With her marriage about to implode, Miriam (Sims-Fewer) returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger sister and brother-in-law. But one evening, a tiny slip in judgement leads to a catastrophic betrayal, leaving Miriam shocked, reeling, and furious. Believing her only recourse is to exact revenge, Miriam takes extreme action, but the price of retribution is high, and she is not prepared for the toll it takes as she begins to emotionally and psychologically unravel.

The Evil Next Door (a.k.a. The Other Side)

[Swedish / English dubs] Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: September 21 | IMDb

Starring: Dilan Gwyn, Linus Wahlgren, Henrik Norlén, Niklas Jarneheim, Janna Granström, Karin Holmberg, Sovi Rydén, Troy James

Synopsis: New to her stepmom role Shirin moves into a duplex with her partner, Fredrik, and his son, Lucas. The new home feels like the right place to start becoming a family. But when Fredrik leaves for work, strange things are heard from the other, uninhabited side. Also, who is Lucas' new friend?

September 17

Best Sellers

Drama, Comedy | IMDb

Starring: Michael Caine, Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Ellen Wong, Scott Speedman, Veronica Ferres, Elana Dunkelman, Alexandra Petrachuk, Luc Morissette

Synopsis: Lucy Standbridge (Aubrey Plaza) has inherited her father's publishing house, and the ambitious would-be editor has nearly sunk it with failing titles. She discovers she is owed a book by Harris Shaw (Michael Caine), a reclusive, cantankerous, booze-addled author who originally put the company on the map decades earlier. In a last-ditch effort to save the company, Lucy and Harris release his new book and embark on a book tour from hell that changes them both in ways they didn't expect.

Lady of the Manor

Comedy, Fantasy | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Judy Greer, Justin Long, Luis Guzmán, Ryan Phillippe, Angela Alise, Nick Morgulis

Synopsis: Past and present collide in this supernaturally funny buddy comedy when stoner-slacker Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor. Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it -- until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears! Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it's time to change her wild ways -- and she'll haunt her until she does -- in this hilarious movie costarring Justin Long and Ryan Phillippe.

Nightbooks

Family, Horror, Fantasy | Streaming: September 15 | IMDb

Starring: Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, Krysten Ritter, Luxton Handspiker, Liam Couvion, Eden Gjoka

Synopsis: Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he'll never write again. That's when an evil witch (Krysten Ritter), captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch's spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch's wicked whims. With Yasmin's help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique -- his love for scary stories -- and rewrite his own destiny to break them free.

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Action, Thriller, Horror, Western, Comedy, Science Fiction | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Nick Cassavetes, TAK∴, Yuzuka Nakaya, YOUNG DAIS, Lorena Kotô, Canon Nawata

Synopsis: In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter Bernice has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Musical, LGBTQ | Streaming: September 17 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, Richard E. Grant

Synopsis: Inspired by true events, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But it’s not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired career advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.

I Love Us

Crime, Drama, Romance | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Danny A. Abeckaser, Katie Cassidy, Harlow Jane, Jasper Polish

Synopsis: When a man born into a crime syndicate falls madly in love with a single mother, the existence he's never questioned collides with his hope to become a loving husband and father. After a life-altering event, it becomes evident that his life of corruption must come to an end, but there's only one way out -- a job that will free him from the syndicate and give his new family the life it deserves.

Cry Macho

Western, Drama | Streaming: September 17 | Theaters: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio García Rojas, Paul Alayo, Brytnee Ratledge, Sebestien Soliz

Synopsis: Based on the book, "Cry Macho" stars Clint Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their way back to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

23 Walks

Drama, Romance | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Dave Johns, Alison Steadman, Graham Turner, Martine Brown, Aaliyah Youssef Thomas, Liam Cointre, Marsha Millar, David Mounfield, Natalie Simpson

Synopsis: 23 Walks is a complex, tender and heart-warming comedy drama about finding love later in life. Dave (Dave Johns) and Fern (Alison Steadman), two older strangers, have been bruised by their individual circumstance. They meet walking their dogs in a North London park, and over the course of twenty-three walks together the romance begins to blossom. But Dave and Fern haven't been completely honest with one another and their future together may be threatened by the secrets they have withheld.

The Nowhere Inn

Comedy, Drama, Horror | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Ezra Buzzington, Toko Yasuda, Dakota Johnson, Chris Aquilino, Drew Connick, Temma Louise Sall, Erica Acevado

Synopsis: When St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about her music, the goal is to both reveal and revel in the unadorned truth behind her on-stage persona. But when she hires a close friend to direct, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre.

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Drama | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Frankie Faison, Steve O'Connell, Enrico Natale, Ben Marten

Synopsis: The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain tells the true story of the final hours of the life of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., an elderly African-American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed during a conflict with police officers who were sent to his home to check on him, when his medical alert device was mistakenly activated. Despite Chamberlain informing the officers there was a mistake and he did not have an emergency, they were recorded taunting him, ridiculing his military service, howling racial epithets at him, and finally, the officers broke his door down and shot him to death.

Last Night in Rozzie

Drama | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Neil Brown Jr., Jeremy Sisto, Nicky Whelan, Kevin Chapman

Synopsis: A tale of self-reflection and the importance of facing trauma, LAST NIGHT IN ROZZIE is a testament to the importance of confronting your past. Ronnie Russo (Neil Brown Jr, STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON), a successful lawyer in New York, is summoned back to his old Boston neighborhood, Roslindale, by his childhood best friend Joey Donovan (Jeremy Sisto, SIX FEET UNDER). Now on his deathbed, Joey has only one request for Ronnie--help him reunite with his 10-year-old son. Sympathetic to Joey's situation, Ronnie works to get closer to Joey's estranged ex-wife Pattie (Nicky Whelan, KNIGHT OF CUPS) to fulfill his friend's dying wish. However, the more he learns about the man that Joey has become, the more he questions his mission. Returning to his hometown after 25 years, Ronnie is forced to reconcile his traumatic past rooted in the last night he and Joey spent together as kids, and the repercussions that followed.

The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station

Documentary | Streaming: September 13 | Theaters: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: George Abbey, Ken Bowersox, Cady Coleman, Samantha Cristoforetti, Frank Culbertson, Mike Foale, Scott Kelly, Sergei Krikalev, Tim Peake

Synopsis: In unusual circumstances, scientists from different countries work together to achieve a common scientific goal. Locked in their spinning space lab, they are isolated from the world — family and friends - and can only watch from the outside as life on Earth continues without them. The space station is a monument not only to the weaknesses of humanity, but also to its ability to do the impossible for the sake of life in space.

Schumacher

Documentary | Streaming: September 15 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher, Corinna Schumacher, Ralf Schumacher, Rolf Schumacher, Gina Schumacher, Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel

Synopsis: Followed by millions worldwide. His strong will and triumphant fight to win against all odds put Michael Schumacher at the centre of global attention. Michael Schumacher's journey has captured the imagination of millions, but there is a lot more than motor racing to the success of this very private man. However, it is not only his fighting spirit and striving for perfection that define Michael Schumacher as a person; his self-doubt and insecurities complete the picture of a sensitive and reflected man. At the heart of Michael's story are his parents, his children and Corinna Schumacher, his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life. They are now ready to tell his story.

Skinwalker: The Howl of the Rougarou

Documentary | Streaming: September 14

Starring: Seth Breedlove

Synopsis: Do real werewolves exist? In the American south legends tell of encounters with a creature that stalks the swamps and bayous. A creature who was here long before the immigrants who settled the region. An ancient evil called the Rougarou. Legends tell of a cannibal tribe of shapeshifters who retreated deep into the forests where they slowly lost touch with their humanity. A tribe who went on to become something far darker; a skinwalker. Now, nearly 400 years since the legend of the Rougarou first began to circulate, people are encountering the creature once again. The truth behind these vicious, horrifying brushes with the unknown will make your blood run cold. Does the Rougarou still stalk the swamps of southern Louisiana? The truth may surprise you...

Candyman

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 17 | Theaters: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, Cassie Kramer, Rebecca Spence, Kyle Kaminsky

Synopsis: Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. After a chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

Shelter in Place

Horror | Streaming: September 14 | IMDb

Starring: Brendan Hines, Tatjana Marjanovic, Kevin Daniels, Ola Kaminska, Jey Reynolds, Connor Martin, Christopher Beyrooty, Chris Beyrooty, Connor Martin, Jonathon Komack Martin, Jason Chang, Hana Dahl, Blake Goza, Brendan Hines, Michael Dean Greenwood, Colin Kelly Hingel, Zach Robinson, Emma Bradford

Synopsis: When a global pandemic limits the possibility of travel, a honeymooning couple gets stranded at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel where a skeleton staff of two employees tend to them. When tensions escalate amidst a forced lockdown, it becomes apparent there is more to fear at the storied hotel than just cabin fever.

Lady Usher

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 14 | IMDb

Starring: Theresa Santiago, Billie D. Merritt, John Tupy, John Ferguson, Michael Gibbons, Allyson Cristofaro, Peter Anthony Seay, Kim Titus

Synopsis: When Roderick (John Tupy) learns that his father has taken ill, he tells his fiancé Morgan (Billie D. Merritt, “Deputy”) that he must leave college and head to his gothic-style southern home to be with his family. Though he warns her not to come, Morgan is encouraged by her friend Liz (Allyson Cristofaro, Breaking Them Up) to follow Roderick, making a surprise and unannounced trip to be by his side and meet his family. Shocked by her arrival, Roderick is forced to introduce Morgan to everyone - who are all learning about her for the first time - including the family matriarch, Lady Usher (Theresa Santiago, Emerald, Texas), who makes it evidently and venomously clear that she is unwelcome. With a household cursed by madness and unrequited love, Morgan’s arrival spells the beginning of the end as Roderick’s family will stop at nothing to prevent their marriage. Can Morgan survive long enough to take Roderick away from the madness that is the House of Usher?

The Mad Women's Ball

Thriller | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Mélanie Laurent, Lou de Laâge, Emmanuelle Bercot, Benjamin Voisin, Lauréna Thellier, Grégoire Bonnet, Cyril Kuhnholtz, Martine Chevallier, Vincent Nemeth

Synopsis: The story of Eugenie, a luminous and passionate young girl at the end of the 19th century. Eugenie has a unique gift: she hears and sees the dead. When her family discovers her secret, she is taken by her father and brother to the neurological clinic at La Pitié Salpêtrière with no possibility of escaping her fate. A clinic, run by the eminent Professor Charcot. —allocine.fr

September 10

Dragon Rider (a.k.a. Firedrak the Silver Dragon)

Animation, Family, Adventure | Streaming: September 10 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Freddie Highmore, Felicity Jones, Patrick Stewart, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Nonso Anozie, Meera Syal, Alex Norton, Peter Marinker

Synopsis: Firedrake is a young silver dragon, who has had enough of constantly having to hide in a wooded valley. He wants to show the older generations of dragons that he is a real dragon. When humans are about to destroy his family's very last refuge, Firedrake secretly sets off on an adventurous journey with forest brownie, Sorrel. He wants to find the "Rim of Heaven", the dragons' mysterious haven. On their quest Firedrake and Sorrel encounter Ben, an orphan and stray, who claims to be a dragon rider. While Ben and Firedrake make friends quickly, Sorrel becomes increasingly distrustful and tries to get rid of the orphan at every opportunity. But the unlikely trio have to learn to pull together, because they are being hunted by Nettlebrand, an evil, dragon-eating monster was created by an alchemist with the aim of tracking down and destroying every dragon on Earth.

Dating & New York

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jaboukie Young-White, Francesca Reale, Catherine Cohen, Brian Muller, Jerry Ferrara, Sohina Sidhu, Eva Victor, Arturo Castro, Taylor Hill

Synopsis: After an electric one-night stand, two New York millennials draw up a friends-with-benefits contract to avoid the pitfalls of their past relationships.

Come From Away

Music, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: September 10 (AppleTV+) | IMDb

Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Christopher Ashley, Jon Kamen, Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, Mark Gordon, Kelly Devine

Synopsis: 7,000 passengers are stranded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a small town in Newfoundland, where they were housed and welcomed. Filmed live on stage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City.

Kate

Action, Thriller | Streaming: September 10 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Jun Kunimura, Miyavi, Amelia Crouch, Ava Caryofyllis

Synopsis: After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Catch the Bullet

Western, Action | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jay Pickett, Peter Facinelli, Tom Skerritt, Mason McNulty, Gattlin Griffith, Cody Jones, Callder Griffith, Tucson Vernon Walker, Rick Moffatt

Synopsis: U.S. marshal Britt MacMasters returns from a mission to find his father wounded and his son kidnapped by the outlaw Jed Blake. Hot on their trail, Britt forms a posse with a gunslinging deputy and a stoic Pawnee tracker. But Jed and Britt tread dangerously close to the Red Desert’s Sioux territory.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Documentary, History | Streaming: September 9 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali

Synopsis: Tells the extraordinary story behind the friendship of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X. Few people understand the bond these men shared. The charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the excon-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against the evils of white oppression by speaking truth to power. The message they carry, still as potent and relevant today as ever before. Their bond was undoubtedly deep, their friendship real and their legacies inextricably bound.

Hood River

Documentary | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Steven Cantor, Jonathan Field, Steven Cantor, Jamie Schutz, John Fogelman, Jannat Gargi, Federico Rosenzvit

Synopsis: In a small Oregon community, a high school soccer team struggles to overcome class and racial divide in a quest for both individual and team success. While Domingo deals with the deportation of his father to Mexico, and Eric painfully learns how to become a captain and command the respect of his Mexican-American teammates, Coach Riviera struggles to keep the team together amidst the pressure of academics and athletics. This coming-of-age feature documentary focuses on the friendship and maturation of three characters and is set against the backdrop of a segregated American town. Will Domingo graduate? Will Eric become a leader? Will the Eagles win a state championship?

Malignant

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Annabelle Wallis, George Young, Jake Abel, Maddie Hasson, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Ingrid Bisu, Jon Lee Brody, Paula Marshall

Synopsis: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

The Voyeurs

Thriller | Streaming: September 10 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ben Hardy, Katharine King, Noah Parker, Inka Malovic, Madeline Harvey, Emily Shelton

Synopsis: Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment. They notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite - inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events leading to deadly consequences.

The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre

Horror, Action | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Charlie Shotwell, Max Martini, David Hight, Adrian Pasdar, D. B. Sweeney, Mindy Robinson, Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, Mike O'Hearn

Synopsis: Two worn-out wrestling brothers take part in a midnight fight on Halloween. What they do not know: While they are trapped in the wrestling arena, their opponents and the audience were infected with a mutated variant of rabies. Equipped only with their martial arts and wrestling masks, the brothers have to fight for their lives and prevent the virus from breaking out.

September 3

Cinderella

Fantasy, Romance, Comedy | Streaming: September 3 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, Minnie Driver, Missy Elliott

Synopsis: A modern movie musical take on the classic fairytale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Our ambitious heroine has big dreams and with the help of her Fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

Yakuza Princess

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: MASUMI, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Eijiro Ozaki, Toshiji Takeshima, Mariko Takai, Kenny Leu, Nicolas Trevijano, Iuri Saraiva

Synopsis: An orphan discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger, the orphan must wage war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.

Worth

History, Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Bruce Soscia

Synopsis: Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

Good

Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Keith David, Justin Etheredge, Nefetari Spencer, Kali Racquel, Christen Sharice, Sarah Scott Davis, Justin Etheredge, Justin Etheredge, Nathan Allen, Justin Etheredge, Stephen Heleker, Keith David

Synopsis: Payton becomes the caretaker of Gregory Devereaux, a wealthy man facing his final months. As they become close, Gregory's past sins force Payton to decide between his dreams and a pregnancy that could squander them all.

Saving Paradise

Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: William Moseley, Johanna Braddy, Mimi Kennedy, Shashawnee Hall, Mary Pat Gleason, Paul Dooley, Bill Cobbs, Lawrence Pressman, James Eckhouse

Synopsis: Saving Paradise is an inspiring story based on true events. A ruthless corporate raider is forced to return to his small town roots when he suddenly inherits his father's nearly bankrupt pencil factory, which is the heart and soul of the depressed community. With the foreclosure deadline looming, he must decide to either let it close or join the community's fight to save it.

Zone 414

Science Fiction, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Guy Pearce, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Travis Fimmel, Jonathan Aris, Colin Salmon, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Ned Dennehy, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Olwen Fouéré

Synopsis: Set in the near future in a colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots. When its creator's daughter goes missing, he hires private investigator David Carmichael, to bring her home. David teams up with Jane, a highly advanced and self-aware A.I., to track down the missing daughter. Moving through the dangerous iron jungle, they rapidly piece together the mystery, uncovering a crime that leads them to question the origins of Zone 414 and the true purpose behind the "City of Robots."

The Gateway

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Action | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Taryn Manning, Frank Grillo, Bruce Dern, Keith David, Mark Boone Junior, Zach Avery, Jessica Medina

Synopsis: A social worker assigned to the care of the daughter of a single mother intervenes when the dad returns from prison and lures them into a life of crime.

Hands Up

Drama, Crime | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Laroyce Hawkins, Kris D. Lofton, Jamal Woolard, Jermaine Johnson, Chella Holcomb, Cheryl Frazier, Randall McDonald, Desmond Huey, Geramy Webster

Synopsis: After his cousin is shot and killed by a white police officer in Chicago and Black Lives Matter protests spread across the city, a black inner city teen desperately fights for a way out of the most notorious murder capital of America.

The Evening Hour

Drama | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Philip Ettinger, Stacy Martin, Cosmo Jarvis, Michael Trotter, Kerry Bishé, Lili Taylor, Marc Menchaca, Tess Harper, Hannah Barefoot

Synopsis: Cole Freeman maintains an uneasy equilibrium in his rural Appalachian town, looking after the old and infirm while selling their excess painkillers to local addicts. But when an old friend returns with plans that upend the fragile balance and identity he's so painstakingly crafted, Cole is forced to take action.

Powder Keg (a.k.a. The Day We Died)

Drama, True Story | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jakob Oftebro, Sonja Richter, Lars Brygmann, Nicolaj Kopernikus, Inge Lise Goltermann, Nadia Nouamani, Adam Fischer, Jack Hansen

Synopsis: Based on true events. In an icy cold Europe, people are slowly moving on after the shocking terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo. In Copenhagen, the newly released criminal Omar has his own agenda. Meanwhile filmmaker Finn, Jewish watchman Dan and the worn-out action force officer Rico live their various everyday lives unaware of their common destiny. All of them affected by a rapidly changing world while they try to make sense of their own, and too late realize that life changes in an instant, fast and merciless, leaving only one of them left to tell the story about the tragic attack that forever changed the country.

Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James

Documentary | Streaming: September 3 (Showtime) | IMDb

Starring: Rick James, Sacha Jenkins, Sacha Jenkins, Steve Rivo, Jason Pollard, Steve Rivo, Peter Bittenbender, Sacha Jenkins, Vinnie Malhotra, Douglas Banker

Synopsis: This profile of legendary funk/R&B icon Rick James captures the peaks and valleys of his storied career to reveal a complicated and rebellious soul, driven to share his talent with the world.

Wild Indian

Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Michael Greyeyes, Kate Bosworth, Jesse Eisenberg, Scott Haze, Evan Assante, Saxon Keanu Neal, Claudia Lee, Jenna Leigh Green, Chaske Spencer

Synopsis: Decades after covering up his classmate’s murder, Michael has moved on from his reservation and fractured past. When a man who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife and boss from the demons of his past.

Don't Breathe 2

Thriller, Horror | Streaming: September 3 | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Stephen Lang, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Adam Young, Christian Zagia, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Diaana Babnicova

Synopsis: The Blind Man has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her.

Karen

Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Taryn Manning, Cory Hardrict, Gregory Alan Williams, Coke Daniels

Synopsis: KAREN follows Karen Drexler (Taryn Manning), a racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her. Community activist Malik (Cory Hardrict) and his wife Imani (Jasmine Burke) are the couple who have just moved to the Atlanta suburb, but they won't be backing down without a fight.

We Need to Do Something

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Pat Healy, Vinessa Shaw, Sierra McCormick, John James Cronin, Lisette Alexis

Synopsis: After Melissa and her family seek shelter from a storm, they become trapped. With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family - and the entire world, apart.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Free Guy

Comedy, Action, Adventure, Science Fiction | Streaming: September 27 | Theaters: August 13 | Note: 45-day theatrical exclusive | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Owen Burke, Kayla Caulfield, Camille Kostek

Synopsis: A bank teller called Guy realizes he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

Crazy About You

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: September 28 | IMDb

Starring: Sophie Kennedy Clark, Angus McLaren, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, John Cleese, Megan Smart, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Jamie Timony, Alan Lindsay, Helen Clucas, Patrick DePeters, Simon Egan

Synopsis: Jake is dumped, fired and humiliated. In an attempt to win back his ex, he embarks on a hilariously wild charity stunt by walking up the western coast of Australia. Throughout his journey, he braves unforgiving elements, wild dogs and jellyfish, all the while learning to fall in love with life itself in this laugh out loud comedy.

Comedy, Crime, Mystery | Streaming: September 28 | IMDb

Starring: Tyson Brown, Shelby Duclos, Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Ryan Quinn Adams, Brandon Kraus, Angela Barber, Dave Reimer, Samuel Ademola

Synopsis: Conned into buying a shady '65 Chrysler, shy teen Mike's (Tyson Brown) eagerly-anticipated first date with the girl-next-door, Kelsey (Shelby Duclos), implodes as he finds himself targeted by criminals, cops, and a crazy cat lady. A night fueled by desire, bullets and burning rubber makes any other first date seem like a walk in the park. Writing and directing duo Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp's action comedy also stars Jesse Janzen, Nicole Berry, Samuel Ademola, Ryan Quinn Adams, Angela Barber, Dave Reimer, Jake Howard, Samantha Laurenti, Scott Noble, Leah Finity, Josh Fesler, and Brandon Kraus.

Mayberry Man

Family, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: October 1 | IMDb

Starring: Brett Varvel, Allan Newsome, Rik Roberts

Synopsis: An arrogant movie star is sentenced by a small town judge to attend a week-long festival celebrating The Andy Griffith Show.

Witch Hunt

Thriller, Horror, Drama | Streaming: October 1, | Theaters: October 1, | IMDb

Starring: Gideon Adlon, Abigail Cowen, Christian Camargo, Elizabeth Mitchell

Synopsis: In a modern America where magic is real and witches are persecuted by US authorities, teenager Claire and her family are part of an intricate network that helps these women escape across the border to seek asylum in Mexico. However, when their mode of transport is disrupted by federal witch hunters, trouble befalls the family as they struggle to hide two young witches within the walls of their home. As witch hunters close in and strange magic begins haunting the family, Claire discovers that she may have more in common with these witches than she could have ever imagined.

Mayday

Fantasy, Drama, Action | Streaming: October 1 | Theaters: October 1 | IMDb

Starring: Grace Van Patten, Juliette Lewis, Mia Goth, SoKo, Théodore Pellerin, Havana Rose Liu, Frano Mašković, Hyoie O'Grady, Zlatko Burić

Synopsis: An unusual storm is approaching, and it’s about to change everything for Ana. After a short circuit at her workplace mysteriously transports her to an alternate world, she meets a crew of female soldiers caught in an endless war. Along a strange and rugged coastline, men face the stark truth lurking behind damsels who appear to be in distress. Under the leadership of Marsha, Ana trains as a sharpshooter and discovers a newfound freedom in this uninhibited sisterhood. She soon senses she may not be the ruthless killer they expect, though, and time is running out for her to find a path home.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Copshop

Action, Thriller, Crime | Theaters: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Ryan O'Nan, Robert Walker Branchaud, Kaiwi Lyman, Marshall Cook

Synopsis: Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick: he sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long, and Viddick soon schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.

Blue Bayou

Drama | Theaters: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Linh Đan Phạm, Emory Cohen, Sydney Kowalske, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Brad Blanchard, Martin Bats Bradford

Synopsis: As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Documentary | Streaming: October 1 | Theaters: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Patricia Bell-Scott, Dolores Chandler, Brittney Cooper, Sonia Pressman Fuentes, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Tina Lu, Marghretta McBean, Ernest R. Myers, Mary Norris

Synopsis: Overlooked by history, Pauli Murray was a legal trailblazer whose ideas influenced RBG's fight for gender equality and Thurgood Marshall's landmark civil rights arguments. Featuring never-before-seen footage and audio recordings, a portrait of Murray's impact as a non-binary Black luminary: lawyer, activist, poet, and priest who transformed our world.

Killian & the Comeback Kids

Drama, Music | Theaters: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor A. Purdee, Nathan Purdee, Kassie DePaiva, John Donchak, Shane Andries, Shannon O'Boyle, Emily Mest, Yael Elisheva, Andrew O'Shanick

Synopsis: Killian & the Comeback Kids is the story of a young mixed race musician forced to return to his rural hometown after an expensive college degree. A chance encounter with a childhood acquaintance gives the summer new direction. They throw together a rag-tag band of other struggling locals for one shot to play a music festival coming to their once prosperous steel town. Armed with only folk-rock, Killian and the band hope to unite the community -- if just for one night. With its multi-racial cast and summer time concerts it still has some of the summer 2020 we all wish we could find.

I'm Your Man

Comedy, Romance, Science Fiction | Theaters: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Wolfgang Hübsch, Annika Meier, Falilou Seck, Jürgen Tarrach, Henriette Richter-Röhl, Monika Oschek

Synopsis: Alma is a scientist at Berlin's famous Pergamon Museum. In order to obtain research funds for her studies, she accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence designed to allow it to morph into that of her ideal life partner. Enter Tom, a machine in human form, created to make her happy.

Dear Evan Hansen

Music, Drama | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, DeMarius R. Copes

Synopsis: Evan Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety, unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro