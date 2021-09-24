Although Chrome OS on tablets might not be as popular as Google initially hoped, we've still seen a couple of great devices launch over the last few years. Lenovo's Chromebook Duet was one of our favorite hybrids from last year, thanks to its exceptional price and build quality. Although a refreshed model is on the way, you can score the original for just $200 today at Best Buy, bringing it down to impulse buy territory.

The specs aren't anything to write home about in the Duet, but what it lacks in raw power, it more than makes up for in the experience alone. Lenovo's hybrid tablet includes a keyboard dock in the box, an essential add-on for any typist. Its 10.1" display may feel small compared to other popular Chromebooks, but its size, shape, and long-lasting battery life make it perfect for travel. While the MediaTek Helio P60T and 4GB of RAM might sound like deal-breakers, sluggishness wasn't an issue in our review from last year.

While the upcoming Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 seems like an excellent revision on this idea, its larger display makes it less portable while increasing the price to a much less palatable $430. If you've ever been interested in picking up a slick little Chromebook as a secondary computer, this is your best chance. Grab yours using the link below.