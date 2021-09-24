It's no secret to anyone that Google is about to introduce some new hardware — expectations are high for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Well, not only does Google have those new Pixels incoming, but we often see it announce all kinds of other hardware and software at its Made by Google events. We're now getting a little peek at what could be coming up next, as we get word about a possible hardware event on October 5th, a little under two weeks from now.

We know about this event because of a post by CNET that was then taken down shortly after publication — possibly because it was accidentally posted sooner than it should have been. Luckily XDA's Mishaal Rahman managed to take a screenshot of the article while it was still live and uploaded it to his Twitter account.

What remains of the deleted CNET post

There are a couple of takeaways we can get from the body of the post. Firstly, we don't know if this will be the full-fledged Made by Google event we normally get or not. After all, there's mention of the Nest, Maps, and Travel, but nothing about any new Pixel phones anywhere. Google might be planning to introduce new smart speakers and smart home appliances, as well as additions and improvements to Google Maps and Google Travel/Flights.

Even if we don't get them here, Google's next phones are still coming in 2021, and there's evidence pointing at plans to launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on October 19th.

Then again, if the Pixel 6 series is actually announced on October 5th, that would be exactly two weeks before the October 19th date — an appropriate length of time for Google to open up pre-orders prior to retail ability. Of course, that's assuming Google would actually formally announce the Pixels on that date, and CNET's deleted post seemed to think that it won't.

We'll have to wait for an official announcement from Google on this event to know more, but it shouldn't take much longer, since October 5th is less than two weeks away.