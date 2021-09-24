Earlier this month, we learned that Electronic Arts would begin rolling out playtests for the mobile version of Battlefield in autumn. Now that fall is here, the game has entered into early testing in Southeast Asia, so gameplay videos have started to leak online, providing the first look of the Battlefield Mobile in action. So if you've been eager to see what the early alpha gameplay for Battlefield Mobile looks like, we have several enlightening videos to share.
Above, you can watch the first of four short clips shared by MP1st (these originated on Reddit). These videos might not offer a high resolution, but they are clear enough to get a sense of how Battlefield Mobile is shaping up. The above clip shows off the Grand Bazaar map, with a few different weapon swaps in the video, providing a sense of gunplay.
This next video provides a look at the loadout system, which should be familiar to any PUBG or Call of Duty player. Nothing too crazy. Players will be able to choose a primary weapon, a sidearm, grenades, and of course, many weapon accessories can be attached to the game's guns.
For the third video, you can watch vehicle gameplay in action, starting with a tank, moving to a four-wheeler, and then back to a tank. Both third and first-person views look to be available for vehicles, and so just like the mainline Battlefield games, vehicles look to be a large part of the Battlefield Mobile.
And here's the last video, which shows off three minutes of gameplay. This is also the clearest video of the bunch.
All in all, Battlefield Mobile is looking great for an early alpha test build, so as long as the monetization is fair at release, PUBG and especially Call of Duty might have some tough competition on their hands. Of course, we still don't know when Battlefield Mobile will land in more regions during this testing phase, which means we also don't know when the game will be released beyond the current 2022 placeholder. So here's hoping Battlefield Mobile expands to more testing regions soon so some of us can take the game for a spin ourselves.
- Source:
- MP1st
