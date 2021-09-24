Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, and so I have a plump sales roundup to share with everyone, including some quality standouts. First up is a sale for Dead Cells, a fantastic roguelike platformer that's currently discounted in celebration of a new DLC release. Next, I have Titan Quest, a solid action RPG that offers controller support. Last but not least is Atom RPG, an indie RPG often compared to classic CRPGs like Fallout. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 34 temporarily free and 55 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games