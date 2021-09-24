Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, and so I have a plump sales roundup to share with everyone, including some quality standouts. First up is a sale for Dead Cells, a fantastic roguelike platformer that's currently discounted in celebration of a new DLC release. Next, I have Titan Quest, a solid action RPG that offers controller support. Last but not least is Atom RPG, an indie RPG often compared to classic CRPGs like Fallout. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 34 temporarily free and 55 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Snipback - Lifehacker smart voice recorder PRO HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Volume Control Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unit Lab - Converter & Calculator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mandala Maker 360 $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Auslan Tutor $15.68 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- ABC Dinos Full Version $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Asterogue (sci fi roguelike) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cyber Fighters: League of Cyberpunk Stickman 2077 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Stories: Your Choice (interactive novels) $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tap Legend Premium: Hero Fight Offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 2048 Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking Kawaii - cooking game madness fever $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Isometric Squares - puzzle ² $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- King of Defense Premium: Tower Defense Offline $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WindWings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman 2020- Ninja Arena PVP(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Theme Park $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot Wars Future Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superheroes Junior Premium: Robo Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hero Knights (idle RPG) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy Attack (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Pixel Classic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Retro Pixel - Hardcore platformer $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
- Spikes Are the Enemy $0.99-> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Light Tosca - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Cuticon Drop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Xperia Theme - Floating Squares $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Falling Flowers Red - Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Fussy Vegan Pro $11.99 -> $7.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Acode - powerful code editor $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 day
- WiFi Mouse Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Default App Manager $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Messaging Tesla $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Night Shift Pro $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BEST POWERAMP VISUALIZATION $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- CLOUD POWERAMP VISUALIZATION $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cloud Signage for Google Drive™ $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker & Body Log $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Win 93 Simulator (With VGBA EMULATOR) $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Navigator PRO $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Incredibox $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 10 hours
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- BATTLESHIP $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clue $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lynn , The Girl Drawn On Puzzles $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MADE : Interactive Movie – 01. Run away! $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Monopoly - Board game classic about real-estate! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mortal Crusade: Platformer with Knight Adventure $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One Punch - LIMITED EDITION $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Game of Life $2.99 -> $1.50; Sale ends in 4 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE Vacations $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 - More choices, more freedom! $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Endurance: infection in space (Premium) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- ATOM RPG $8.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amelia - Kids Story Book: Learn to Read $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dwarf Journey $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fate of an Empire: Build a realm to last ages! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fox Tales - Kids Story Book: Learn to Read $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mars Power Industries $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Singing Monsters Composer $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tormentum - Dark Sorrow - a Mystery Point & Click $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Cells $8.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Aline Blue icon pack - linear white & blue icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aline Green Icon Pack - Linear White & Green Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aline Purple icon pack - linear purple icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline Red Icon Pack - Linear White & Red Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Aline Yellow icon pack - linear yellow icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Android 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Android 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Android 12 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WatchR - Multi Watch Face & Clock Widget $3.49 -> $2.44; Sale ends in 6 days
- TruePick's Prime - Premium Wallpapers & Home Setup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
