A couple of years ago, national gadget repair chain and frequent strip mall tenant uBreakiFix was purchased by Asurion. That's not a ship name from Star Trek (USS Asurion has a nice ring, right?), it's that company that sells third-party insurance for the stuff you buy. The purchase made sense, and it looks like Asurion is hoping to further integrate the stores into its brand. According to a press release, the retail stores will be renamed beginning later this year.

What's the new name? "Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions." A little more dignified, perhaps, but somewhat lacking in that "does what it says on the box" immediacy. Asurion and uBreakiFix assure customers that the branding change "will not affect the quality of repair services available."

With more than 650 retail stores and "nearly 600 mobile repair vehicles," it'll take a while for the rebranding to stick. Asurion estimates that the changes will take well into 2022 to complete. While customers of Asurion's insurance services will no doubt be steered towards the stores, they'll continue to accept appointments and walk-ins from anyone who needs a new screen, battery, or possibly an off-the-rack PopSocket.