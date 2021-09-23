We all know that Samsung hasn't released new Note phones this year, instead passing the S Pen compatibility to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, complete with an ultra-ugly stylus storage solution. It's already mostly clear that Samsung has completely given up on the Note series in favor of its new foldable phones, but for those of us who aren't ready to let go of S Pen support in a more traditional form factor, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra might have something nice up its sleeve. According to noted leaker Ice Universe, the S22 Ultra might come with the signature integrated S Pen holder known from the Note lineup (via GSMArena).

In a Chinese Weibo post, Ice Universe shares that a source from Samsung's supply chain claims that while the Note series is done for good, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a similar appearance to the Note20 Ultra and share some of its signature features, like the integrated pen holder. The leaker was also able to obtain the first few hardware specification details, like a 19.3:9 screen, which would match the Note20's ratio. Ice Universe has additionally shared that the phone should have a 5,000mAh battery.

If the Galaxy S22 Ultra really does end up having a pen holder, it's almost sure to come with an S Pen out of the box. For Note series fans, the Galaxy S21 Ultra's lack of an integrated pen holder and the fact that the stylus has to be purchased separately was one of the biggest gripes with the Note replacement phone. If Samsung sticks to its regular February/March S series release schedule, it will be quite a while until we see if this rumor pans out to be true, so don't hold your breath just yet.