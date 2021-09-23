This story was originally published and last updated .
At this point, you'd think free-to-play developers like NetEase would have run out of brands to slap on top of the typical free-to-play genres we're all familiar with, and then a new disappointing announcement comes rolling in. It would appear that NetEase is working on a licensed The Lord of the Rings game, which just popped up on the Play Store for pre-registration. It's called The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, and even though neither the Play Store trailer nor the screenshots show a lick of gameplay, we already know this title will land as a typical free-to-play kingdom builder.
The above Play Store trailer is simply a cinematic, so there isn't any gameplay in the video, and honestly, the trailer is hardly impressive, thanks to 3D animation that looks like it belongs in a game trailer from 2002. It's like NetEase isn't even trying, but seeing that this lack of effort tends to make similar companies millions with each new branded release, I doubt this trend will stop anytime soon.
Of course, if you'd prefer to see what the actual gameplay looks like, this let's play video from Techzamazing should be infinitely more informative than NetEase's offering.
More or less, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a kingdom-building game where you'll build a settlement, assemble an army, and join factions to take on other player groups with the combined effort of your armies. Nothing we haven't seen a million times over, but this time with a LoTR skin. What's really crazy is that NetEase apparently paid for access to actor likenesses, so Rise to War is an officially licensed game that exists in the LoTR movie world created by Peter Jackson.
The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War will be officially released on September 23rd across America, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. Pre-registration begins today, currently available on the Play Store and the game's website. Rise to War has already undergone testing in Australia and the Philippines, and so if you'd like to take the game for a spin, you'll have to wait until next month, and if you pre-register on the Play Store, you'll receive a notification the day it's released.
NetEase launches The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War on Android
You can watch the latest trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War above, but it does its best to avoid showing any gameplay, and for a good reason, this game stinks. It's an extremely lackluster kingdom builder, filled with multiple currencies, loot boxes, a stamina system, a painful forced tutorial, and you're locked out of the game's settings and store until you complete the first chapter. Clearly, NetEase doesn't want anyone to know what the game offers until a large amount of time has been
wasted invested. In the end, the $109.99 in-app purchases listed on the Play Store explain all. The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a lazy branded cash-grab.
What's odd is that NetEase assuredly spent a sizeable chunk of change on the rights to offer the likenesses and lore from the movies, although it didn't splurge on actor voices, and so you have this vast disconnect where the characters look as they should, but sound nothing like the actors in the movies. It also seems odd that NetEase would splash out on this license to then cheap out on the game's development, and I assure you, this game is cheap in the worst ways. Screen transitions are jolted and jarring, not to mention often delayed, leaving the player to tap on the screen waiting for something to happen. This is more than likely an issue with the servers that just went live, meaning the game heavily relies on a server connection for something as simple as a poorly-built kingdom builder. Heck, the game still boots with a warning that the servers aren't live despite going live late last night.
No matter how you slice it, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a perfect example of the greed that infests mobile gaming. It's pure in-app-purchase-infested garbage. Nothing new for NetEase, but it's still disgusting to see the developer drag the LoTR movies through the mud with this abomination. Of course, if you'd like to take a look to make up your own mind, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is free-to-play, so you can install it through the Play Store widget below.
