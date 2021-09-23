By all accounts, Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Classic is one of the best wearables ever made for Android devices. Thanks to Wear OS 3, its gorgeous hardware finally has competent software to match, complete with every app and service offered on the Play Store. It costs a pretty penny, but if you're looking for an even more premium experience, Samsung has you covered.

The company has once again partnered with Thom Browne to release a branded Galaxy Watch4 Classic. It's going on sale in "limited quantities" next Wednesday, September 29th, and if you're after one, you'll want to make sure you start counting your pennies today. The Galaxy Watch4 Classic Thom Browne Edition runs for a whopping $799, more than double the cost of the standard device.

If you're still interested, here's what you'll get for your "luxury" watch. The Thom Browne Edition is based on the 42mm Bluetooth model — no 46mm or LTE options are offered here. It uses "rare, premium rhodium plating," which a quick Google search informs me is an ultra-shiny material popular in jewelry. The three included bands (leather, rubber, and fabric) use Browne's classic white, red, and blue color scheme, as does the wireless charger — a nice touch, all things considered.

Otherwise, this is the exact watch Samsung started selling last month, but at a considerable markup. This collaboration isn't the first between the two companies — far from it, in fact — which presumably means someone is buying these limited edition gadgets. Far be it from me to suggest how you spend your money — I have a Switch OLED on pre-order for crying out loud — but if you want a Galaxy Watch4 Classic, you might be better off picking up the standard edition. Or, for the price of the Thom Browne model, two watches and a nice dinner.