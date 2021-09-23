In case you haven't heard, wearables are back in a big way. Thanks to a push by Google and Samsung, Wear OS 3 is the best the platform has ever been, but the Galaxy Watch4 series are only devices where you can try it out for yourself. If the launch prices put you off from picking up a new wearable, today's your lucky day. You can grab a Galaxy Watch4 from Amazon with a bundled Wireless Charger Pad Duo for less than the usual cost of the watch itself — but you'll need to act fast.

On its own, the Galaxy Watch4 is a great gadget. While this isn't the version with a rotating bezel, it's still one of the best wearables you can buy right now. Outside of that slight design difference, there isn't much separating the standard Watch4 and the more expensive Watch4 Classic. You're getting a super-bright 60Hz OLED display, the same Exynos W920 CPU with 1.5GB of RAM, and a whole array of sensors for health and fitness tracking.

Alongside the device, this deal also includes Samsung's Wireless Charger Pad Duo, which allows you to power up your watch and your phone simultaneously. Even with a bundled accessory, this deal still makes the Watch4 cheaper than usual. With Bluetooth and LTE models on sale — not to mention all of Samsung's various colors — these prices are hard to beat. Check out all four models below:

This sale is Amazon's Deal of the Day, so if you've been patiently waiting for lower prices since Samsung's announcement last month, now's the perfect time to jump in. Just don't wait too long to make your decision — these discounts disappear at the end of the day.