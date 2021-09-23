Pastel color schemes that adapt to your taste and buttons with low-radius corners are the hallmarks of the Material You design scheme for Android and it's been taking over Google's apps one by one. We're now seeing a drip and a drop of its essence coming down to Maps.

The Russian-based Telegram group Google Pixels has picked up on a new navigation bar design with chip-shaped highlights indicating which tab a user is currently on — as seen today, the icons are colored-in.

In another case of shapeshifting, Android Police reader Eduardo shared with us a squircle-shaped navigation button he found in his app.

But no chips in the navigation bar and no signs of dynamic coloring yet, though we'd expect it to have a limited effect on UI elements. The Material You rollout for Maps will definitely be an uneven, perhaps stop-and-go process.

Want to try and hunt for these new shapes? You can check out v10.87.2 of Google Maps either from the Play Store or APK Mirror.