LineageOS not only helps older and lower-end phones get a taste of the latest Android, but it also provides even more capable devices with an alternative firmware option. In the case of phones that arrive with their own skins, like models from Samsung and Xiaomi, LineageOS offers an opportunity to enjoy some stock-looking Android. If you just bought an all-new Pixel 5a and want to install LineageOS on it, now you can do so, as builds are becoming available.

The Pixel 5a, being made by Google, runs honest-to-god stock Android, but there are still reasons why you might want to check out LineageOS. Most notably, it provides you with a handful of features that are not present on stock Android, such as the Trust security interface. You also might want to minimize the amount of Google apps on your device, or go Gapps-less, in which case, LineageOS is a good starting point.

LineageOS also provides you with an upgrade path for when Google inevitably stops supporting your phone — notably, the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL still have some life left in them through their LineageOS releases, as do the original Pixels thanks to unofficial builds.

In addition to the Pixel 5a, codenamed barbet, picking up support for LineageOS 18.1, we've also got a bunch of other models joining along. The following devices have received official LineageOS coverage over the past weeks and are either now getting nightly builds, or will be in the days to come:

Asus ZenFone 8 (sake)

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT (heart)

Motorola One Action (troika)

Motorola One Vision (kane)

POCO M2 Pro/Redmi Note 9S/Redmi Note 9 Pro/Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (miatoll)

SHIFT6mq (axolotl)

Sony Xperia Z2 (sirius)

Sony Xperia Tablet Z2 Wi-Fi (castor_windy)

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro (vayu)

Be sure to check out the LineageOS Wiki for specific instructions and general information about your device. Also, always remember you should never install a custom ROM on your device unless you're prepared to deal with bugs, even if it's supposed to be stable. The risks are always there when it comes to Android modding, but so are the rewards.