Sony's on top of the game for active noise canceling. While the XF-1000XM3 isn't the latest model, it's still a technical marvel, and a great traveling companion if you're going anywhere even a bit noisy. These true wireless earbuds debuted at over $200, but today you can grab a certified refurbished set on eBay for just $65.

The set is refurbished by Sony itself, not "seller refurbished," so it's about as you can get for a non-new model. Despite being a couple of years old, the ANC is still better than most of the earbuds on the market, and definitely better than anything you're likely to find for under a hundred bucks or so. Notable extras include USB-C and wireless charging in the case, NFC pairing, and adjustment with the official Sony headphone app.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the XF-1000XM3, so it's a great way to see what all the fuss is about. Just don't blame us if you can't go back to regular, non-ANC listening once you give it a try. Shipping to the US lower 48 is free. As with all eBay listings, get an order in quickly if you don't want to miss out.