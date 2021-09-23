Google has been ramping up its efforts to get people to stop driving with a wheel in one hand and a smartphone in the other. Many of the things in Google's driving experience are getting an upgrade, if not an entirely new interface, including the classic Android Auto, the phone-oriented Assistant driving mode, and even the upcoming Android Automotive.

Google Assistant driving mode

Drivers reliant on the Android Auto app have known for more than two years that it would eventually be replaced by Assistant Driving Mode. Last month, Google formally confirmed that the switch was right around the corner, and many people running a recent Android 12 beta were even able to launch the new mode. But the transition is finally ready to roll out.

As originally announced, users relying solely on their phones can simply activate Google Assistant and use the command "Let's Drive" to switch into driving mode. The new dashboard will appear with cards for navigation, music, messaging, and calls.

You'll be able access listening suggestions from the For You card and access media from all of the standard providers like YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Audible, Amazon Music, Pandora, and many others.

Google is also introducing a mode to support incoming messages. Simply tell Assistant to "turn on auto read," and your phone will read aloud messages as they come in and give you a chance to respond by voice.

Assistant Driving Mode will be rolling out in the next few weeks for Android phones set to English (U.S., Australia, Canada, Ireland, India, Singapore and U.K.), German, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), French and Italian.

Android Auto

While we're still waiting to see the the redesign intended for smaller Android Auto displays, Google has several things planned when people plug their phones into a compatible car.

Just like the new Driving Mode, everybody will soon have access to the For You feature with suggestions from Assistant. Just look for the new button in your navigation bar to bring up suggestions based on the apps you have installed.

While you're parked and waiting to pick up somebody or lounging while your car charges, you can open up GameSnacks for a little bit of casual gameplay to pass the time.

For the more practical and serious capabilities, Android Auto will also support Work Profiles, so you can access contacts and calendar appointments related to both you personal and work life without taking attention away from driving. And if you have a Dual-SIM phone, you can also choose which SIM card to use for making calls.

One of the cool new features coming up is a simpler way to pay for gas with Google Pay. Soon you'll be able to pull into a gas station and tell Assistant to "pay for gas." Google will determine where you are and ask which tank you're at. Once everything has been established, you can simply pick your fuel type at the pump and begin refueling. There's no need to pull out the credit card or contact a payment terminal, so you can cut a few seconds from the process and slightly reduce the number of surfaces you have to contact. Support for this workflow begins in the U.S. with Exxon and Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66, and 76 stations; and Shell stations will be supported shortly after.

And finally, Waze on Android Auto is getting a big visual update that will move some of the control interface out of the way to make maps more visible. You can also look forward to touchpad support, night mode, and lane guidance.

Android Automotive

Most readers are probably already familiar with the distinction between Android Auto, a platform that runs on your phone and uses the in-car display as a second screen, as opposed to the fully integrated Android Automotive that includes the full OS and features built right into the car. While Automotive may be fairly young, it's already equipped on a few vehicles with several more scheduled this year and next.

Partnerships have already been announced with Volvo, GM, Nissan, Renault, and Ford; including some of their sub-brands. But today's announcement features another major manufacturer joining the list: Honda. Potential buyers can look forward to vehicles like the Civic and Accord equipped with Automotive appearing in 2022.