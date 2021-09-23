In 2019, Google brought the Nest Hub to a dozen new countries, just as it received a fresh rebranding. Spain was among the twelve regions chosen for official support, but Spanish-language options have been lacking in the US ever since. After two years, Google is finally bringing broader support for how the device functions with one of the most popular spoken languages in the world.

Whether you're a native Spanish speaker or simply trying to learn something new, this additional functionality is much-needed. Starting today, Nest Hub and Hub Max users can switch to Spanish in the "Languages in Assistant" settings within the Home app. Although Nest Audio and Nest Mini users could already use these commands, this marks the first time it's extended to Google's Hub lineup. Much of the UI, including cards, navigation tabs, and responses, can now be shown in Spanish.

Today, the Spanish-language experience gets even better on #NestHub and #NestHubMax. Just say, "Hey Google" and speak Spanish to: ⏱ Set timers

🎮 Play games

👨🏽‍🍳 Get recipes

📚 Listen to music, control connected devices, and more! Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/QHV7YVK2wl pic.twitter.com/H4ipwHPHfI — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 23, 2021

Google's announcement blog highlights several cases where expanded language options are helpful, including adding a Mexican bingo game called "Lotería." Music, recipes, and video chatting all support commands in Spanish, as does YouTube TV, matching well with its recent addition of Univision to its channel lineup. Considering how many Spanish speakers now live in the US, it's a much-needed change to Google's hardware lineup.