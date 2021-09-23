The first thing people usually do when looking for activities to do on a trip is to look up places or tourist attractions in Google, just as one often looks up pretty much anything in Google. The company already has a hub for all your travel needs, which is called Google Travel, but just looking up a tourist attraction or destination on Google Search can already give you crucial info on that place, including reviews, opening and closing times, and even some rough insights on what the busiest times usually are for stopping by. Now, you can also book some tickets to certain attractions right from Google Search while you're at it.

Looking up tourist attractions in Google, like the Statue of Liberty, will now give you links for booking basic admission tickets and other options whenever available. You'll get results and prices from a handful of travel agencies and providers right from search results, and you'll be able to easily compare between several options, choose the cheapest or the one that works better for you, and easily go on that provider's website and book your tickets.

Google says that these partners will be able to show their prices and promote themselves on Google search results at zero cost, as it wants to support these providers as they recover from the pandemic.

Google also says that it'll start displaying information and booking links for activities in a destination in the coming months, mentioning wine tasting in Paris or bike touring in California as some examples of the things you'll be able to check out right from Search.

Together with new features like a new ad format for Search, which is also mentioned in the announcement post and where advertisers will be able to promote tourist destinations in Google search results along with their respective pricing, images, and reviews, it's safe to say Google search results might be about to get a lot friendlier for looking up things to do as a tourist.

The travel industry is still very much affected by the ongoing pandemic. While you can now travel and go places, for the most part, the spread of COVID-19 remains a concern, especially now that we have multiple variants making the rounds. As countries around the world keep vaccinating their people and global tourism slowly gets back on its feet, Google wants to help travelers find things to do while also supporting the travel agencies and providers that it's partnering with.

This is not a discount like the ones Google Trips used to offer before, but it's better than a kick in the teeth. It can make trip planning easier if you're into booking your tickets beforehand, and it'll allow you to save by comparing different pricing options and choosing what's better for you.