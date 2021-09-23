Your Pixel 4a has been a good phone, right? Its unflashy exterior may not be much to write home about, but for the price and pocketability — which is a real selling point given today’s expensively gigantic devices — it’s an undeniably endearing handset, even in 2021. If you’re looking to hold onto your Pixel 4a for another year or so, you should really consider wrapping it in one of our favorite cases below.

Best customizable case: dbrand Grip (Featured)

Most cases look like whatever they look like, but if you want to put a personal spin on things, the dbrand Grip offers a good mix of style and serious protection — but, most importantly, that style is customizable with dbrand's many well-known skins. So rather than just accept what the back of your phone's case looks, you can get an interesting texture or pattern, from the iconic Teardown series, to the striking Dragon Skin, to dbrand's new Pastels.

There's really no other case out there like the Grip, and you're unlikely to see another Grip like yours should you buy one. It's not just looks, either: Grip's buttons are designed to actuate easily, and dbrand's hybrid material approach ensures a tight, protective fit.

Best rugged case: Poetic Revolution

If you want the beefiest, most over-the-top protection you can get, the Poetic Revolution fits the bill. It's a seriously rugged case, offering a built-in screen protector, kickstand, port covers, and grippy rubberized surfaces.

Poetic claims it's shockproof and drop-proof, with a two-part polycarbonate and TPU design and what feels like half a centimeter of protective material in some spots. In short, it's probably your best bet for some serious throwing around.

Best ultra-thin case: Spigen Thin Fit

If you want the most svelte and slim experience possible, Spigen offers some of the sleekest designs out there. Spigen's Thin Fit is a no-frills option from a respected brand, and offers at least some protection in a profile you'll hardly notice is there.

It's thin, protective, and Spigen's cases are typically regard for their precise fit.

Best flexible case: Pela Case

Lots of people specifically seek out softer TPU-style cases that cover the entire phone in a single, solid, flexible material. If that's you, then you can do one better than the usual boring TPU fare with a Pela Case. It's the same sort of flexible experience, but without the TPU. In fact, it's fully compostable, so when you throw it out, you don't need to be worried about it sitting in a landfill forever.

The Pela Case has a cutout for the power button, and uses raised volume buttons.

Snazziest case: Google Fabric Phone Case

There are cases, and there are cases. If you're after that protective "je ne sais quoi," and want the snazziest, most bespoke experience for your Pixel, Google's official fabric case is without compare.

It comes in three colors: Blue Confetti, Static Gray, and Basically Black. Google's first-party case has a fun knit fabric finish stretched over a hard (probably plastic) body. It's made of 70% recycled material, so you can also feel a little better about having it.

Which is best for you?

We're not going to lie: the official Pixel fabric cases will always have a place in our hearts. They're just so fun, different, and nice to touch. dbrand's Grip presents a compelling option if you want a combination of strong protection and customizable pop — you probably won't ever see another Pixel 4a with the same skin as yours. We also remain fans of Spigen for basic protection on a budget. They're cheap, reliable, and fit well.