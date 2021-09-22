OnePlus has an official set of "Pro" earbuds, complete with premium design and materials and the requisite active noise cancellation. They did pretty well in our review, especially if you like headphones that tend to go really heavy on the bass. Normally the OnePlus Buds Pro are $150, competitive but a little beyond impulse buy territory. Today the OnePlus store is offering them for $20 off with a coupon code.

The Buds Pro use the typical AirPods shape, with a distinctive bit of chrome on the stem that adds a bit of shine to either the white or black version and help you feel where the "squeeze controls" are. They're packing the latest Bluetooth revision (5.2), which means they can connect to multiple devices at once, and both the buds and the case can shrug off sweat and a little water without issue. Speaking of the case, it lets the buds last up to 38 hours (28 with ANC enabled). A few extra software features, like a new "Zen Mode" for relaxing nature sounds, help round out this cheaper alternative to other "pro" buds.

To get the discount, go to the OnePlus store, place the Buds Pro in your cart, and apply the gift code "BUDSPRO20." That'll send a voucher code to your email that you can then input to lower the total at checkout. (Yeah, it's a bit of a headache, but it works.) Once you get the email you have about a week to complete your order. It looks like the offer is good in the US and Canada (where it's $30 Canadian off) at the moment.