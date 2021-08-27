Square Enix is notorious for its awful naming schemes, and Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend is one of the worst names yet. Luckily the games within this collection are pretty good. All three RPGs were released on the Game Boy back in the day, known as Final Fantasy titles in the US. But this was back when Square didn't have consistent branding globally, so these games are actually part of the SaGa series. Still, they are great turn-based RPGs in their own right, and they hold up to this day (though these games are pretty challenging). We already know this collection is slated for release on Android on September 22nd, with pre-registration now available for the brand-new Play Store listing.

Above, you can watch the Nintendo Switch trailer for Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, and as you can see, the title indeed offers all three of the classic Game Boy games known in the US as Final Fantasy Legend I, II, and III. Square has announced today that this collection will land on Android on September 22nd, though so far, no price has been provided. Taking a quick look at the Nintendo Switch version, it retails for $19.99, so I'd expect similar pricing on Android since Square loves to overprice its premium mobile games.

All three games play similarly, seeing that you'll form a group of adventurers in order to tackle each title's story. While each story is different, the gameplay is rather similar, with it slowly getting better with each addition, which is why the third game is often considered the best. It's the most polished.

As for new features, there are a few, such as a high-speed mode, that should make each game's grind a little less annoying. If you'd like to see the complete list of changes, I've pasted the details below.

- New functions

* High-speed mode with faster movement and dialogue

* Switch between horizontal and vertical screen orientation

* Choose freely between English and Japanese – the language you choose determines which version you will play

Square doesn't have the best reputation on mobile, thanks to leaving many of its premium games to languish after they are published, rarely seeing updates to keep the games running on new OS releases, which has angered many fans. This was all made worse when Square decided to remove some of the older Final Fantasy titles, replacing them with pixel remasters that are overpriced, and yet the company still hasn't bothered to guarantee future support for these games after burning so many of us with nonexistent support the last time. This, in turn, is why it's difficult to recommend anything Square releases on mobile, so while we know Final Fantasy Legend I, II, and III are enjoyable games, whether or not most fans will feel they are worth buying on mobile is something that remains to be seen.

Of course, if you'd like to receive an alert when the launches on September 22nd, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.