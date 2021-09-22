The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro were unveiled by Apple a few days ago. Not only are folks on the iOS side of the pond getting an all-new A15 processor, improved cameras, a smaller notch, and (in the case of the Pro, at least) a 120Hz adaptive display, but the new phones also nail the looks department as well. If there's one aspect where we have to give Apple credit, it's definitely how beautiful its phones look. If you want to add some Apple-themed flair to your device, you can now download the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro's wallpapers.

None of the devices in Apple's newest iPhone 13 or 13 Pro lineup have launched yet, but nonetheless, the default wallpapers for each device have already surfaced, and they look pretty great. The new wallpapers feature two distinct styles depending on whether you look at the standard iPhone 13 or at the more expensive Pro devices.

In the case of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini wallpapers, they have a swirl design and come in five different variations, one for each of the device's five colorways. In the case of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max wallpapers, though, they feature a more sober design with different colors of light beams. In this case, there are four wallpapers, one for each colorway.

We should also note that these wallpapers are supposed to be live wallpapers in iOS, meaning they would move about and change from darker to lighter hues depending on whether you have dark mode or light mode activated on the iPhone. Even so, the static versions still look fantastic. If we count the dark mode and light mode versions of each wallpaper, that brings the total of wallpapers per device to 10 (for iPhone 13) and eight (for iPhone 13 Pro) respectively, and the grand total to 18 wallpapers. It's safe to say that you have plenty to choose from.

You can grab the wallpapers from the gallery above, or you can download them from here. Credit to 9to5Mac for sharing the wallpapers.