In August, we learned that Pokémon Unite would be making its way from the Nintendo Switch to Android and iOS on September 22nd, which is today. After a brief pre-load period yesterday, Unite's mobile servers are now officially live. This is a free-to-play 5v5 MOBA that offers a slick Pokémon theme, but it's also a Tencent title, and so it's packed with in-app purchases, some of which can be used to gain an advantage over non-paying players, ensuring Pokémon Unite is pay-to-win. Luckily this is a casual MOBA, so the competitive scene is nothing like Dota 2 or League of Legends, dulling the edge of the pay-to-win monetization.

The trailer above offers a quick glimpse of what Pokémon Unite has to offer. As you can see, this is indeed a MOBA where you'll battle Pokémon in teams of five, it's a competitive game. Of course, Pokémon Unite has been available on the Nintendo Switch since July, and so many are already familiar with the title, which is why the addition of cross-play with today's mobile launch is definitely welcome. This way everyone can join in whether they own a Switch, iPhone, or Android device. Switch reviews have remained mixed since the title's release, and that has a lot to do with the monetization.

Cross-play available starting today

For the most part, Pokémon Unite offers a bunch of extra cosmetics that cost real money through an in-game currency called Aeos, but the game also contains purchasable boosts for things like HP, damage, and healing, all things that offer a clear advantage to those who pay over those who don't. Then there is the optional battle pass that rewards paying players extra content, and there are two types of passes, Premium, and Premium Plus. So yes, the monetization stinks, though it's not like this is anything new for a Tencent title with in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item.

So as long as you look at Pokémon Unite as a casual competitive game not to be taken seriously, there is some fun to be had in this simple MOBA, but if you're looking for a hardcore experience similar to Dota 2 or LoL, you'll want to look elsewhere.