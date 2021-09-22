It might feel like it's too early to start learning about Samsung's next flagship series, but that won't stop the leaks from coming anyway. We've already learned about the potential battery capacities for all three devices, alongside rumors that Samsung is bringing back a smaller display size. But if you already know you're going to upgrade to the Galaxy S22 next year, all that really matters is the available color choices — and with today's leak, we're getting our first hints about what those could be.

According to a report from Galaxy Club, Samsung's next smartphone lineup will come in a few available colors — with an intriguing new option for the premium S22 Ultra. If you're choosing between the S22 and S22+, you'll have identical colors to pick from: white, black, rose gold, and green. It's safe to assume the green option will look similar to the Galaxy Z Fold3 launched last month, which looks pretty phenomenal in person.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 in green.

Smartphone companies tend to have fewer color choices for "pro" models — just look at Google and Apple for examples — but Samsung is adding one new variant to the mix next year. In addition to the standard white and black options, the Galaxy S22 Ultra might come in a "Dark Red" color. While the Galaxy S21+ currently comes in "Phantom Red," it's relatively bright and vibrant. Presumably, a darker shade would look closer to ruby in person, an intriguing addition to the S22 series.

The Galaxy S9 in "Burgundy Red."

In recent years, Samsung has offered a ton of color choices for its phones, often subbing variants in and out with new models. If the Galaxy S22 Ultra indeed comes in a dark red shade, it could be the first time we've seen that particular color since the "Burgundy Red" Galaxy S9 in 2018 — a shade never arrived in the US. As usual, you can expect Samsung to launch its next phone series in early 2022.