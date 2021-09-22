HMD Global just keeps on pumping out reasonably-priced Android phones, with its latest model being the Nokia G50. It's immediately clear which niche this handset is targetting — it's the company's cheapest 5G phone yet, and with an HD+ display measuring 6.82 inches diagonally, it's the largest of its kind in this budget price range.

The Nokia G50 starts at just £199 in the UK for 4G of RAM and 64GB of storage, which doesn't sound like a bad deal if you're looking for a cheap and cheerful 5G phone. Its design is similar to other recent Nokia devices, with a cicrular rear camera module housing two useful snappers (48MP main, 5MP ultrawide) and a depth sensor. The front cam sits within a dated-looking waterdrop notch and has an 8MP sensor and offers video stabilisation and a Night Selfie mode. There's a sizable chin, which is no surprise at this price, but it means you just can't escape that Nokia brandng.

5G may not be the big selling point that HMD thinks it is, but it's here nonetheless along with the Snapdragon 480 chipset. Since it's such a huge phone, the battery is naturally also pretty large — 5,000mAh which should make for two days between charges. All the other important bits are there, including USB-C, NFC, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and even a headphone jack.

While it launches with Android 11, the G50 is guranteed to get two years of software updates (including Android 12 and 13) and three years of security patches. HMD Global has struggled with delivering timely updates during the pandemic, but let's hope things are back on track now.

Depending on the market, you may get a pre-applied screen protector, TPU case and earbuds in the box, as well as a 10W charger (even though the phone supports up to 18W).

The Nokia G50 is available from today in the UK for £199 (4/64GB), but there will also be 4/128GB and 6/128GB variants, also with microSD support. Color options are Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun.