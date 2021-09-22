Microsoft has just revealed its new Surface Duo 2. Unlike last year's phone, this new model includes flagship-level specs, like a Snapdragon 888, 5G connectivity, and a triple-camera setup. Details are still being revealed (the event is, in fact, ongoing), but here's what we know so far.

On top of that Snapdragon 888, Microsoft has revealed several other key specs for things like the camera, including a 12MP f1.7 primary with OIS, 16MP f2.2 ultrawide, and a 12MP F2.4 OIS telephoto, paired with a time of flight sensor. The Duo 2 supports 5G connectivity as well — Microsoft called it the thinnest 5G device you can get.

The "glance bar."

The new screen has curved edges which are just barely visible when the phone is closed along the hinge — something that Microsoft calls the "glance bar." The two-part display is 8.3" from corner to corner when combined and folded open, and it's relatively smooth at 90Hz. Microsoft claims it has a redesigned hinge, and the phone also works with a "pen" that can attach magnetically to the back.

As with last year, there's a fingerprint sensor on the power button, and Microsoft touts using the "toughest glass from Corning" — that might imply the use of the latest Victus glass, but it isn't clear.

Last year's Surface Duo wasn't particularly well received. In addition to having some build quality issues I anecdotally experienced, the phone was both expensive and included dated internals, a single mediocre camera, and has yet to be updated past Android 10. Microsoft is primarily a software company, so that inattention to the Duo's software situation is particularly upsetting.

Details like pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.

