You might be in a bunch of groups on WhatsApp with each of them serving different people, different purposes, just everything different. How you feel about each of them will vary. With that in mind, the app is developing a way for users to quickly create a group icon.

WABetaInfo picked up this feature with the WhatsApp beta on iOS a few days ago. It features a simple editor that lets users select an emoji or sticker and pair that with a background color of their choice. Well, it seems that some latent code has been spotted for the Android version with beta v2.21.20.2. You won't find it without going under the hood, but the hint's there.

From right, how the group icon editor currently looks on iOS and Android

Once the editor becomes an active feature, you should be able to create a group icon just by hitting the Group Info icon and hitting the camera button in it. Hey, it's faster than finding a photo tucked somewhere in the depths of the cloud or making custom art.

While the feature currently isn't hard-baked into the latest Android beta right now, if you're happy to take a peek for yourself, you can grab at it with APK Mirror.