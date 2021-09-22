This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung is staying true to tradition this week as it releases the September 2021 security patch before any other company, in some cases before August had even finished. This update includes a new version of One UI for the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, bringing features from the new Z Flip3 to the older devices internationally.
There aren't many new features coming down from the newer phone. Most of them are tied to the larger cover screen, after all. You can look forward to faster animations, bedtime mode, flex mode panel, and drag and split support, as well as a bump to the September 2021 security patch. Outside of foldables, the patch is arriving for both versions of the S20 FE. It's unclear if the S20 FE is getting the same One UI 3.1.1 features that just hit the S21 series in this update or not, although the file size indicates it could be. I'll update this article when we have more information and as other phones are updated.
Galaxy S10 series
- Galaxy S10 Lite: G770FXXS6EUH5, released September 3rd
- Galaxy S10e: G97xFXXSCFUH5, released September 6th
- Galaxy S10: G97xFXXSCFUH5, released September 6th
- Galaxy S10+: G97xFXXSCFUH5, released September 6th
Galaxy S20 series
- Galaxy S20: G98xxXXSADUH5, released September 4th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xxXXSADUH5, released September 4th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xxXXSADUH5, released September 4th
- Galaxy S20 FE: G78xxXXU3AUH5, released August 30th
- Galaxy S20 FE (5G): G781BXXU4CUH5, released August 30th
Galaxy S21 series
- Galaxy S21: G99xBXXS3AUHD, released September 7th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xBXXS3AUHD, released September 7th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998BXXS3AUHD, released September 7th
Galaxy Note10 series
- Galaxy Note10 Lite: build number unknown, released September 7th
Galaxy Note20 series
- Galaxy Note20: N98xxXXS3DUH5, released September 5th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N98xxXXS3DUH5, released September 5th
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Flip: F700FXXU8EUH5, released August 31st
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G: F707BXXU5EUH4, released August 31st
- Galaxy Z Flip3: F711BXXU2AUI1, released September 6th
- Galaxy Z Fold3: F926BXXU1AUHF, released September 6th
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A10s: A107MUBU5CUH1, released September 17th
- Galaxy A21s: A217MUBS7CUH3, released September 13th
- Galaxy A52: A525FXXU4AUH3, released September 6th
- Galaxy A52s 5G: A528BXXS1AUHA, released September 9th
- Galaxy A72: A725FXXU4AUH2, released September 6th
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S7: T875XXU2BUI1, released September 17th
- Galaxy Tab S7+: T976BXXU2BUI1, released September 16th
New devices
The September 2021 security patch is now available for more Samsung devices internationally, including the Galaxy S10, S20, and S21 series, Note10 Lite, Note20 series, Z Flip3, Z Fold3, Tab S7, and S7+, A10s, A21s, A52, A52s 5G, and the A72.
