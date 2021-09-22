It took Google a long time to include a podcast app on Android by default, eventually building one directly into its mobile search application. It's become surprisingly popular thanks to its ease of use and free accessibility, and it's about to look a whole lot better too. Fresh off of some changes to its core UI, Google Podcasts is next up for its Material You makeover, and it's looking pretty spiffy if we do say so ourselves.

If you've been paying attention to all of the other apps that now support dynamic theming on Android 12, you know the drill by now. There are no significant changes to the layout of Podcasts, but it all matches your currently-set wallpaper. It's reminiscent of Gmail's redesign, which brought along a monotone look that proved somewhat divisive in our comments section. At the very least, it matches the rest of Google's new design philosophy.

Dynamic colors run through nearly the entire app, from the Home tab to the newly-reworked Library list. Even the "Now Playing" UI has a splash of color, though it's harder to notice compared to the rest of the app.

And of course, it also extends to dark mode, featuring a muted background and highlights on each icon.

All told, it's a solid upgrade for Podcasts as we move closer to a final release date for Android 12. We're seeing its new look on Google v12.37 beta, though it may take some time before it comes to all devices. Of course, you can grab the APK from APK Mirror to try it out yourself.