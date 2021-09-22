After Google Calendar, Keep, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, it is now Google Messages' turn to get a Material You revamp. The latest Messages v9.7 beta update introduces a new Material You-inspired design, though it clearly looks like a work in progress.

The search bar at the top gets a pill-shaped redesign compared to its previous rectangular shape. The floating action button for initiating a new chat at the bottom now has a more rounded rectangular look. Unlike other redesigned apps, both of these UI elements don't support Dynamic Color theming for us yet, meaning they don't pick up the hue of the wallpaper you're using.

Left: Existing design, Right: Material You changes

However, 9to5Google was able to activate some more Material You elements in the app after force-quitting it, including Dynamic Color. For the publication, the background across the app also picks up a light color tint based on the wallpaper. The chat bubbles in the conversation view remain unchanged, though.

Images: 9to5Google

The first signs of the Google Messages app getting a Material You redesign popped up in June. Then, in early September, Google streamlined the attachments UI. With Android 12 rumored to be released on October 4, a full-blown Material You revamp of Google Messages should not be too far away.

The work-in-progress theme is rolling out to the beta channel on the Play Store, which you can sign up for here. Alternatively, the download is also available on APK Mirror.