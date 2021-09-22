We're sure we don't need to tell you why seeing "Google" and "messaging" in a single sentence will make some people cringe a bit. Google has always had problems when it comes to streamlining its messaging solutions — big problems, to be fair. And ever since it started trying to get rid of Google Hangouts, those problems have only gotten worse — Google hasn't even managed to stick to a unified messaging solution, with services like Google Photos and Google Docs all having their own internal ones. Now in the latest twist of events, Google Calendar is actually adding integration for an existing messaging service: Google Chat.

Jokes aside, though, Google Chat integration with Calendar is actually very handy for its intended use case: workspaces. Google Calendar is adding a Chat button for attendees of each Calendar event. Tapping that button will create a group chat with everyone involved.

The new Google Chat shortcut on Google Calendar on the web (left) and mobile (right).

According to Google, email has historically been the primary method of communication between Calendar event attendees (an email shortcut has been there for some time now), but there are certain scenarios where a quick chat would clearly be more convenient than composing a whole email. Sending a note to let people know you're running late, or sharing resources with attendees not long before the meeting begins, are just two of the examples Google suggests.

On the event view, the email and Chat buttons are now side by side, so you can choose whether to communicate with other attendees through an email or through Google Chat.

This one move is definitely not going to solve most of Google's messaging woes (which are still kind of a mess all around). But it's good to see that Google seems to be at least slightly invested in Google Chat as a Hangouts replacement.