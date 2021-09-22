In February 2020, Google introduced chips, enhancing search options within Gmail to make it easier to filter your emails and find what you're looking for. Closely following the release of chips on Android, Google is improving the way they work overall.

Chips is just Google's fancy name for search filters, and they let you sort your email based on whether those have attachments, whether or not you've read them before, and whom they were sent to or came from. The changes Google has made today are small on the surface but have the potential to make a big impact for frequent users.

Now once you've made your search, you'll see a drop-down indicator on the "from" and "to" chips. When you click, you'll now see suggested contacts in addition to the text box, and you'll be able to add multiple contacts to the same query.

It was possible to add multiple contacts to searches before, but you had to do so by using and/or operators in your search, which wasn't the most intuitive way of going about things. Quickly adding multiple people just by clicking on their names and getting suggestions based on who you contact frequently feels like a much more graceful solution.

The enhanced search filters are available now on the web.