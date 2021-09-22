As unfortunate as it might be, most of our devices no longer have headphone jacks. Whether it's Google's upcoming Pixel 6 or Samsung's latest Android tablet, countless gadgets have lost what used to be an essential port. Thankfully, Bluetooth earbuds have become surprisingly great — even in the mid-range market. If you still don't want to spend nearly $100 on a pair of headphones, Anker's Soundcore lineup contains some great buds at fair prices, and you can save even more on two of its best pairs with today's deal.

If you're just looking for a solid pair of reliable earbuds, Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2s are an excellent pick. With up to seven hours of battery life on a single charge, Bluetooth 5.0, water and sweat resistance, and wireless charging, these have everything you'd want from a modern set of buds. For $50 at Daily Steals, they're as cheap as we've ever seen them (not including refurbished models) and $10 less than the current price on Amazon. As long as you don't mind white, this deal nets you some mid-range buds at entry-level pricing.

If you're looking for something a little more premium — and you're a Costco member — you don't need to settle for the standard Liberty Air 2s. The Liberty Air 2 Pros were announced back in January with built-in ANC and improved 11mm drivers for a premium sound experience. These are currently on sale for $100 on Amazon, but Costco members can pick them up for $90 — the lowest price we've seen on them since launch.

Whichever pair you pick, you're getting an excellent audio experience for not a whole lot of moolah. While the Daily Steals deal doesn't have a stated end date, Costco's Liberty Air 2 Pro buds sale ends on October 10th. If you're interested in either pair, don't hesitate to pick yourself up a set.