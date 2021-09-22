Have you heard the good news? Philips Hue lights can now sync directly with whatever's playing from your Spotify account. Maybe you've always wanted smart lighting but haven't had the will to do so until now? Well then, we've got a deal for you.

The Philips Hue Lightstrip starter kit includes 6-foot strip of LEDs (set to one color at a time) which you can control either through the Philips Hue Bluetooth app or the included Hue Hub. This opens up full automation potential with features like scheduling, soundtrack syncing, and automatic on/off when you leave or return to the house. Plus, the Hub enables you to control up to 50 lights at once — you do hope to buy more, right? — not just 10 as you only can without it.

Usually selling for $110, you can get one of seven remaining units available at the lowest-recorded price yet of $84 if you hit Amazon and check out now.