Wyze makes some of our favorite smart home gadgets around, combining ease of use and affordability in a package most companies can't beat. We've seen three different iterations of its flagship Wyze Cam, and now we're finally getting a revision for its pan-capable big brother. The Wyze Cam Pan v2 improves on the original device in a couple of crucial ways while keeping the price affordable.

Like the first-gen model, this new version can see 360 degrees horizontally and 93 degrees vertically, recording video in 1080p. The biggest improvement is the addition of color night vision, complete with the Starlight sensor that left us impressed when reviewing the Cam v3. That should make it easy to see movement in your house at night, whether it's the cat or something more sinister. It's paired with invisible infrared lights, which should keep your pets from getting spooked when the sun goes down.

Wyze has also upgraded its motion tracking. While it still supports four unique waypoints, the Cam Pan v2 automatically moves and tracks detected motion faster than the previous model. It should make it easier to keep an eye on whatever's moving around your home without ever losing sight. Finally, Wyze has kept its two-way audio, along with a mini-siren designed to alert and scare off intruders.

The Cam Pan v2 runs for $39.99 before shipping and handling, a $10 price bump over the original model. It's up for sale now, so you won't have to wait any longer to add 360-degree full-color night vision to your home.