No matter the device, VLC is pretty much essential for all of your video, audio, and streaming needs. It's always one of the first apps I download when setting up a new computer, and it keeps getting better with each new update. It's been more than two months since we saw VLC 3.4 hit beta, but it's finally ready for primetime.
As we initially saw in July, this update focuses on VLC's audio capabilities, adding an all-new interface to its music player. While it's still not the prettiest UI you can find on the Play Store, it's a massive improvement compared to its old look. Bookmarks have also made it over from the beta, perfect for marking your place in audiobooks or three-hour podcasts. VLC has also made it easier to use without permissions, allowing for network streams even if you haven't granted it file access.
A small but significant change comes to the onboarding experience. With a new splash screen now live when first accessing the app, getting new users up to speed with how the app works should be more straightforward. It's also coming to the Android TV version, along with refreshed UI player tips.
Finally, the app's Android Auto interface is all-new, perfect for anyone relying on VLC as their main media service. With shortcuts for playlists, library, and network streams, it's now faster to access podcasts, albums, and even live events, all while keeping your eyes on the road.
VLC 3.4 is now available for download via the Play Store link below, or you can grab the APK from APK Mirror.
