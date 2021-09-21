Last year, Huawei sold off its Honor brand of smartphones to a consortium primarily backed by government-back companies to bypass sanctions placed against the company by the US government. Those restrictions have remained in place for Huawei, even as a new administration came into power at the start of this year. Despite the sale, security agencies in the US are considering expanding those sanctions to include Honor.

Four agencies are split on whether to include Huawei's old sub-brand in the ban, with the move supported by the Pentagon and Energy Department and the Commerce and State departments against it (via The Washington Post). Considering Honor's new owner, Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, is a majority state-owned group, it shouldn't come as any surprise the sale is likely to fail to evade sanctions. Despite Huawei's lack of ownership in Honor, the move didn't exactly inspire confidence in the company.

This split decision comes a month after Republican lawmakers suggested Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo include Honor on the entity list. The action now moves to a political-appointee level at all four agencies. If a resolution can't be agreed upon, it will move to the Cabinet and, eventually, President Joe Biden, who would make a final decision if necessary.

Although Honor doesn't sell its smartphones in the US, it has been re-establishing relationships with companies it couldn't work with under Huawei. Its flagship Magic 3 series, for example, all uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+, something the brand couldn't previously do. While Huawei's inclusion on the entity list is primarily based on its modems and a push into 5G networking, Honor is just a smartphone maker. If it's added to the ban, it'll have everything to do with its former owner and not necessarily the company itself.