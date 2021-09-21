Netflix knows how to adapt to local markets, whether by offering series and movies specific to the country or by marketing plans that are more in line with the regional needs. For instance, it's launched a mobile-only plan in India and later expanded it to more markets without offering it globally, as it wouldn't match international demand. The company is now experimenting, this time in Kenya, with another mobile-only plan, which is entirely free.

According to Variety, the whole idea behind it is to gain market shares in Kenya. Indeed, by offering a free plan that doesn't require you to enter your billing details, you're more likely to give it a try. However, as the free plan is relatively limited, you'd need to switch to a paid subscription to enjoy extra benefits, including the ability to cast, watch from a TV or a computer, and download content to watch offline. In addition, the free catalog is relatively limited, which is also a way to motivate you to switch to a paid model.

More interestingly, the plan seems to be exclusive to Android devices, although it's unclear if tablets are eligible too. That being said, this experiment may evolve over time, depending on the potential conversion rates to paid subscriptions. It's therefore possible Netflix could expand the idea to other countries if it's successful, or ax it altogether if it fails.