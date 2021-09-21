No matter what anyone tells you, there's one surefire way to make everything in your life a little cooler: add RGB lighting to it. Gaming PCs, entertainment rooms, your basement — some colorful lights can perfectly set the mood. Govee offers a ton of affordable ways to trick out your living space, and with today's Amazon Deal of the Day, you can save a ton on everything from light bars to interior car lighting.

There are plenty of options to pick between here, including several ways to light up your car with some bright LEDs. Govee also makes exterior underglow lights if you happen to live in a state where they're legal. Unfortunately, I do not, so know that I'll be endlessly jealous as all of you make your cars much more fabulous than mine will ever be. Some standard light strips are also included in this deal, as is a two-pack of fancy light bars and some patio lights. Check out the complete list of everything available below:

As with any daily deal, these prices are only good at Amazon through the end of the day. If you've been looking for a way to make your life a little more colorful, check out the link below before it's too late.