Google Assistant is great. Calling it the one virtual assistant to rule them all wouldn't be much of a stretch, but that doesn't make it perfect. There are some things it still struggles with, including pronouncing words from varied languages. Thankfully this is something Google is looking to rectify, starting with Assistant's take on Spanish.

Yesterday Google announced on Twitter that Google Assistant has been updated for Hispanic Heritage Month, allowing users to ask their phone or other Assistant-enabled devices, "what happened today in Latino history?" To go alongside this change, Google has also added a bilingual voice that will pronounce Spanish-language proper nouns in a more convincing accent.

The bilingual voice appears to be active right now, although it isn't working for me here in the UK, so this is may be US only — at least for the time being.