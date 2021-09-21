Raw Fury released a trailer in March that made it clear that it would be bringing the indie city-builder Townscaper to mobile sometime after the Nintendo Switch release, and today the game has popped up on the Google Play Store for pre-registration. While we still don't have a specific release date, a community trailer released at the end of August revealed the game would arrive on mobile sometime in October, which is only a month away. Clearly, Raw Fury is ramping up for the mobile release of Townscaper with today's pre-registration listing, which means this sandbox city-builder should launch on the platform sooner rather than later.

You can watch August's community trailer above, and as you can see, Townscaper is a gorgeous game that revolves around city building. Unlike typical mobile free-to-play city builders, Townscaper will offer a premium experience, though pricing is still unknown. After looking at the Steam and Switch listings, it would appear the game retails for $5.99, so similar pricing is expected for the Android version.

As for gameplay, Townscaper is unique in that it's basically a city-building sandbox without any goals. You simply built to build, perhaps to create beautiful island cityscapes, something the game is known for, hence the piles of overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and across the web. Townscaper is something to play around with, more like a toy than a traditional game, but it's a fun toy that looks perfect for mobile play. Here's hoping the touch controls work well.

So if all of this sounds good to you, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget below to receive a release announcement on the day Townscaper lands on Android, whatever day that might be. At the very least, we know Townscaper will launch soon thanks to the loose October date bandied about by the publisher.