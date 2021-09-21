It's just about the end of the workday for some of us, but if you're having trouble with staying signed in on your company's Slack workspace from a phone, you aren't alone. In fact, some of us here at Android Police are running into the same issue. Thankfully, Slack is aware of the issue and currently investigating the cause. (You still probably have to finish your work today, though.)

According to Slack's status dashboard and related incident report, the company first expressed awareness of the issue at 3:58 PM, but anecdotally, we've been suffering the issue for a bit longer than that at Android Police, going back until closer to 3:20 PM, with other reports also corroborating an earlier timeline.

Symptoms for the issue are simple. Some mobile users (seemingly mostly those on Android) are signed out with an "invalid authentication" toast notification. You can sign back in on that workspace again, but the issue can and will reoccur with little warning, sometimes right in the middle of sending a message. Anecdotally, it's happened to me three times in the last forty minutes or so, and others report having the issue happen repeatedly.

In fact, there isn't much you can do to stop it right now. We've tried reinstalling the app and clearing app data before signing back in, but the problem persists. Some reports indicate that a recent beta update might fix the issue, though we have yet to verify that.

We reached out to Slack for more information regarding the ongoing problem, and we'll be sure to let you know if and when we hear more regarding the cause or a fix.