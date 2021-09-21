Despite having a worldwide presence, Google can often be depressingly myopic when it comes to thinking of other countries. Case in point: Android Auto has been around for six years, and only now is Google thinking about optimizing Maps for countries where people drive on the left (with a car's steering wheel on the right), representing more than a billion people.

According to the latest Google Maps support update, the app running on Android Auto should now automatically justify its user interface elements to the left or right, depending on what kind of car you're driving. You currently can't set it manually (say, if you've imported a head unit from a different country?), but that feature is apparently on the way.

The support page also says that bugs affecting right-to-left languages should now be fixed. Be sure your phone's running the latest version of Android Auto (6.9.6137, according to APK Mirror) to see the changes.